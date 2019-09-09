BMW CFO wants politicians to offer 'sensible solution' on trade war

The chief financial officer of German auto giant BMW has said that tension between China and the United States needs to improve in coming weeks or his company's profit margins will suffer.

The U.S. has threatened a series of global tariffs which would have a negative effect on European carmakers. One concern for BMW is the U.S. threat to raise import tariffs on foreign cars, although Trump has delayed any decision on that until around late November.

Nicolas Peter told CNBC's Annette Weisbach at the Frankfurt Motor Show on Monday that his firm was "best prepared" to cope with trade tariffs but further measures threatened by Washington would have an impact.

"If this tension betwen US and China would further escalate this would have an negative impact on our P+L (profit and loss) but we still have a couple of months time and I definitely hope the politicians would come to a sensible solution," he said.

Data on Monday revealed that BMW Group's global deliveries rose 4.4% in August when compared to the same month last year. The company's total sales across 2019 to the end of August totals at 1,617,512 units — a 1.3% rise on 2018's comparable time scale.