Cramer's lightning round: Wait a few days, then buy Waste Management

Vail Resorts: "I think it's a 3% yield. You buy some now, buy some when it gets to 3.5%."

Aimmune Therapeutics: "I think it's a very good spec ..."

Telenav: "I don't know that one. I'm going to have to get back. It's been slapped. I got to find out why."

Comstock Resources: "I don't like the group so I'm going to have to say don't buy, don't buy, don't buy."

Waste Management: "This is day one of a sell-off. Day one of a sell-off is a day I don't like to buy. I want it to come in a little more. I don't like to be at the pioneer of a decline. Give it two or three more days, it could come down more, and then buy, buy, buy. Why do we care? I don't want you to have a bad basis. The company itself is doing very well."

B&G Foods: "It did have a bad quarter. I used to really like those guys. I can't say I do anymore. I don't know what the heck happened to them. ... So I'm going to have to say take a pass."