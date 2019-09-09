Facebook and Amazon are among JP Morgan's top internet picks despite regulatory scrutiny

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Google faces a new antitrust probe by 50 attorneys general

The news follows the announcement of a joint state Facebook probe led by the attorney general of New York.

Technologyread more

Real US debt levels could be shocking 2,000% of GDP, Wall Street...

Putting all that together paints a daunting picture but one that requires nuance to understand. Paramount is realizing that not all of the debt obligations are set in stone.

Economyread more

Stocks expected to break to new highs, as long as trade progress...

The stock market is itching to make new highs, and it may soon, as long as progress continues to appear to be made on the trade war front.

Market Insiderread more

Jeffrey Epstein got a meeting with Bill Gates after aggressive...

The Gates episode is another example of late sex criminal Epstein's tireless attempts to contact, influence and advise business titans and other leaders.

Politicsread more

Prosecutors investigating vandalism at Trump's Bedminster golf...

A Washington Post reporter tweeted that there was "a second incident of vandalism" at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, and that, "I'm told somebody drove onto the course...

Politicsread more

US consumer borrowing posts $23.3 billion gain, biggest gain...

Consumer borrowing surged in July at its fastest pace since late 2017, driven by a big jump credit card use. The Federal Reserve says overall consumer borrowing increased by...

Economyread more

Shopify will soon trail only Amazon for US e-commerce, and the...

Shopify is expected to surpass eBay and become the second largest U.S. e-commerce platform behind Amazon in terms of sales volume, according to a note published by R.W. Baird...

Technologyread more

AT&T CEO Stephenson is officially under fire for questionable M&A...

Hedge fund Elliott Management released a letter critiquing AT&T's acquisition missteps and questioning the strategic value of owning Time Warner.

Technologyread more

Fall housing shifts quickly to a buyer's market

Mortgage rates are around the lowest in three years, but buyers are suddenly much more cautious about purchasing a home. Competition is cooling, and consequently sellers can...

Real Estateread more

Mnuchin cites 'conceptual' enforcement agreement ahead of China...

If the two countries can't strike "a deal that's good for us," then President Trump is "perfectly fine continuing the tariffs," Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says.

Politicsread more

UPS to hire about 100,000 seasonal employees for the holiday...

UPS plans to hire about 100,000 seasonal employees again this year to handle its expected increase in package volume throughout the holiday season, the company announced...

Transportationread more

Microsoft Clippy lives again as developer brings the assistant to...

The resuscitation of Microsoft's animated assistant capitalizes on people's memories of longstanding software from Microsoft, which last year recaptured the title of world's...

Technologyread more

Facebook and Amazon are among JP Morgan's top internet picks despite regulatory scrutiny

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
The Facebook app is displayed on the screen of an iPhone.
Fabian Sommer | picture alliance | Getty Images

Facebook and Amazon are two of J.P. Morgan's top picks in the internet sector, despite intensified scrutiny from regulators at home and abroad. 

The firm likes Facebook, Amazon, Twitter, Netflix and media company IAC in the second half of 2019. 