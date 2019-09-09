FDA slams vaping company Juul for illegal marketing practices, threatens fines or seizure

AT&T jumps after Elliott Management announces one of its largest investments ever and proposes a number of changes to improve stock value.Marketsread more
Federal health officials slammed vaping company Juul on Monday for illegally advertising its nicotine pods as a safer alternative to cigarettes, threatening to fine or even seize the company's products if it doesn't correct its marketing.
The Food and Drug Administration sent the warning letter after reviewing testimony from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform's Economic and Consumer Policy subcommittee's investigation into Juul. FDA investigators found the company broke the law "by selling or distributing them as modified risk tobacco products without an FDA order in effect that permits such sale or distribution."
"Regardless of where products like e-cigarettes fall on the continuum of tobacco product risk, the law is clear that, before marketing tobacco products for reduced risk, companies must demonstrate with scientific evidence that their specific product does in fact pose less risk or is less harmful," Acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless said in a statement.
"JUUL has ignored the law, and very concerningly, has made some of these statements in school to our nation's youth," Sharpless said.
The FDA is "troubled" about Juul's marketing and outreach efforts, particularly in high schools, Sharpless said in a statement. He pointed to testimony from a student who said a Juul representative came into his school touting it as "much safer than cigarettes" and that "FDA was about to come out and say it was 99% safer than cigarettes."
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, chairman of the House panel that oversees consumer product investigations, accused Juul of breaking the law in advertising its nicotine pods as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes and tool to help people quit smoking. The FDA agreed.
FDA rules require a company to receive regulatory approval before marketing any tobacco product as less harmful than cigarettes.
Juul has 15 days to respond. The company did not immediately have comment.
In a separate letter sent Monday, the FDA requested more information about the company's marketing practices. Specifically, it wants to learn more about scientific evidence or data about whether words like "switch" and "alternative" give people the idea that Juul's e-cigarettes are less harmful than cigarettes.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.