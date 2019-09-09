FDA slams vaping company Juul for illegal marketing practices, threatens fines or seizure

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

AT&T jumps after activist Elliott takes $3.2 billion stake, sees...

AT&T jumps after Elliott Management announces one of its largest investments ever and proposes a number of changes to improve stock value.

Marketsread more

Trump says it's 'great news' activist investor involved with AT&T

Trump is glad to hear of Elliott's stake in AT&T, saying that the activist could help the CNN-parent curb "Fake News."

Marketsread more

Stocks are poised to hit a new record this week

Stocks are set to surpass their July records, yet the view and the mood are a bit different now.

Trading Nationread more

Nissan's scandal deepens as CEO resigns after admitting to...

Nissan Motor CEO Hiroto Saikawa is stepping down after an internal company investigation revealed falsified documents that boosted his compensation in 2013 by about $900,000.

Autosread more

Mnuchin cites 'conceptual' enforcement agreement ahead of China...

If the two countries can't strike "a deal that's good for us," then President Trump is "perfectly fine continuing the tariffs," Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says.

Politicsread more

Watch: Trump set to award Medal of Valor to officers who stopped...

The police officers, who were already in the area, reportedly responded less than a minute after the gunman began shooting.

Politicsread more

Watch: SEC Chairman Jay Clayton speaks at the Economic Club of...

In June, the SEC voted to approve new rules that call for brokers to act in the best interest of their clients when advising them on investments.

Marketsread more

Goldman has the perfect stocks to buy amid the recession and...

Whether or not a recession is just around the corner is a hotly debated topic among U.S. stock market watchers.

Investingread more

Fall housing shifts quickly to a buyer's market

Mortgage rates are around the lowest in three years, but buyers are suddenly much more cautious about purchasing a home. Competition is cooling, and consequently sellers can...

Real Estateread more

Democrats will decide the fate of Trump's USMCA trade deal as...

As the Trump administration pushes for swift approval of the USMCA trade deal, Democrats are working through labor and environmental concerns.

Politicsread more

L Brands' ties to Jeffrey Epstein aren't its only troubles

Over the past year, the company has grappled with falling sales at Victoria's Secret, as its board has been thrust into the spotlight following an activist campaign and...

Retailread more

FDA slams vaping company Juul for illegal marketing practices,...

Federal health officials slammed vaping company Juul on Monday for illegally advertising its nicotine pods as a safer alternative to cigarettes, threatening to fine or even...

Health and Scienceread more
Health and Science

FDA slams vaping company Juul for illegal marketing practices, threatens fines or seizure

Angelica LaVito@angelicalavito
Key Points
  • Juul is illegally promoting its nicotine vaping devices as safer than cigarettes, the FDA says.
  • The FDA issued a warning letter to Juul on Monday ordering it to correct its marketing.
  • Regulators threatened to fine and even seize the company's products.
James Monsees, co-founder and chief product officer at JUUL Labs Inc., appears before the House Economic and Consumer Policy Subcommittee which is examining JUUL's role in the youth nicotine epidemic, on July 25, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Federal health officials slammed vaping company Juul on Monday for illegally advertising its nicotine pods as a safer alternative to cigarettes, threatening to fine or even seize the company's products if it doesn't correct its marketing.

The Food and Drug Administration sent the warning letter after reviewing testimony from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform's Economic and Consumer Policy subcommittee's investigation into Juul. FDA investigators found the company broke the law "by selling or distributing them as modified risk tobacco products without an FDA order in effect that permits such sale or distribution."

"Regardless of where products like e-cigarettes fall on the continuum of tobacco product risk, the law is clear that, before marketing tobacco products for reduced risk, companies must demonstrate with scientific evidence that their specific product does in fact pose less risk or is less harmful," Acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless said in a statement.

"JUUL has ignored the law, and very concerningly, has made some of these statements in school to our nation's youth," Sharpless said.

The FDA is "troubled" about Juul's marketing and outreach efforts, particularly in high schools, Sharpless said in a statement. He pointed to testimony from a student who said a Juul representative came into his school touting it as "much safer than cigarettes" and that "FDA was about to come out and say it was 99% safer than cigarettes."

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, chairman of the House panel that oversees consumer product investigations, accused Juul of breaking the law in advertising its nicotine pods as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes and tool to help people quit smoking. The FDA agreed.

FDA rules require a company to receive regulatory approval before marketing any tobacco product as less harmful than cigarettes.

Juul has 15 days to respond. The company did not immediately have comment.

In a separate letter sent Monday, the FDA requested more information about the company's marketing practices. Specifically, it wants to learn more about scientific evidence or data about whether words like "switch" and "alternative" give people the idea that Juul's e-cigarettes are less harmful than cigarettes.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

