House Democrats will decide the fate of Trump's North American trade deal as Congress returns

AT&T jumps after Elliott Management announces one of its largest investments ever and proposes a number of changes to improve stock value.Marketsread more
Trump is glad to hear of Elliott's stake in AT&T, saying that the activist could help the CNN-parent curb "Fake News."Marketsread more
Stocks are set to surpass their July records, yet the view and the mood are a bit different now.Trading Nationread more
Nissan Motor CEO Hiroto Saikawa is stepping down after an internal company investigation revealed falsified documents that boosted his compensation in 2013 by about $900,000.Autosread more
If the two countries can't strike "a deal that's good for us," then President Trump is "perfectly fine continuing the tariffs," Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says.Politicsread more
The police officers, who were already in the area, reportedly responded less than a minute after the gunman began shooting.Politicsread more
In June, the SEC voted to approve new rules that call for brokers to act in the best interest of their clients when advising them on investments.Marketsread more
Whether or not a recession is just around the corner is a hotly debated topic among U.S. stock market watchers.Investingread more
Mortgage rates are around the lowest in three years, but buyers are suddenly much more cautious about purchasing a home. Competition is cooling, and consequently sellers can...Real Estateread more
As the Trump administration pushes for swift approval of the USMCA trade deal, Democrats are working through labor and environmental concerns.Politicsread more
Over the past year, the company has grappled with falling sales at Victoria's Secret, as its board has been thrust into the spotlight following an activist campaign and...Retailread more
House Democrats will control the fate of one of President Donald Trump's top priorities as they return to Washington this week.
The president has pushed for swift approval of his replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement, a top economic and political priority ahead of the 2020 election. Democrats have shown little urgency in moving to ratify the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement as inked by the three countries last year.
The White House has argued House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could put the deal to a vote at any time and it would pass the Democratic-held House. But the speaker and top Democratic negotiators still have concerns about whether it goes far enough to protect American workers and the environment. They also worry a piece of the agreement could raise drug prices for U.S. consumers.
Democrats expect the pace of their talks with the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative to pick up after they return to Washington. Some members — many of them freshmen who helped Democrats flip the House by winning swing districts — have pushed for a vote on the deal before the end of the year. Even so, Pelosi has not yet committed to firm timing on a vote.
"The substance will determine the timing," Pelosi spokesman Henry Connelly said when asked if a vote could happen in 2019.
The next few months could prove pivotal for Trump's trade agenda, one of the planks that helped to propel him to the White House. He has taken more heat as his trade war with China, the world's second largest economy, escalates, and fears about slowing global growth spread. Farmers and other businesses damaged by the trade conflict want to see USMCA approved to end uncertainty about their access to key Canadian and Mexican markets.
Much hinges on the American trading relationships with its neighbors, which expanded after NAFTA went into effect in 1994. The U.S. sent about $300 billion in goods to Canada last year, more than any other country. It exported about $265 billion in products to Mexico, its second largest market.
Democrats and the Republican Trump alike have lamented that NAFTA helped to sap American manufacturing jobs in favor of cheaper Mexican labor. During remarks pushing for USMCA's passage last month, the president called NAFTA "one of the world's worst trade deals ever" and a "disaster for the country."
The U.S., Canada and Mexico made a few key changes to NAFTA last year. USMCA puts stricter rules on the country of origin for auto parts and requires almost half of those products to be made by workers earning $16 an hour or more. It also expands American access to the Canadian dairy market and aims to modernize copyright and digital trade rules.
Of the three countries, only Mexico's legislature has ratified the deal.
America's southern neighbor passed a labor reform law in April in part to appease House Democrats' concerns about USMCA. But Pelosi still has worries about how to enforce the rules, which give workers better bargaining rights and aim to deter American companies from moving jobs to Mexico.
On a conference call with the House Democratic caucus last week, Pelosi stressed the party's lingering concerns about labor rules, drug costs and environmental protections, according to an aide on the call. She also detailed a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during which she said Democrats were particularly worried about enforcing the agreement and Mexico's labor standards.
House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Richard Neal, a Massachusetts Democrat leading a group working on the deal, also outlined the House's latest interactions with USTR. He said the working group has sent specific proposals to USTR.
Neal also told his fellow Democrats that the ball is now in USTR's court, the aide said. The congressman said he expects the pace of negotiations to pick up this month after Congress returns.
The Trump administration appears set to press the issue more in the coming months. As lawmakers return to Washington, USMCA is at "the top of our agenda," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox Business Network on Monday.
"Ambassador Lighthizer is working very closely with the House," he said. "I've spoken to the speaker about this several times and we look forward to working with her this month, hopefully to get to the point where they are comfortable in bringing this to the floor. Because I think if they do bring it the floor it has the votes to pass."
USTR did not immediately comment on what the Trump administration thinks a realistic timeline is for USMCA approval. Democrats currently hold a 235-197 edge in the House.
Pelosi has also had to deal with some agitating from within her own caucus. In July, 14 House Democrats wrote a letter to the speaker urging her to hold a vote on USMCA by the end of the year.
A dozen of those lawmakers just took office in January. Most of them won battleground GOP-held seats in January and may face competitive elections again this year.
As Congress returns, some of those lawmakers continue to push for party leaders to advance USMCA. Rep. Colin Allred, who flipped a Texas district in the Dallas suburbs last year, said "trade with Mexico and Canada is critical to helping businesses both big and small succeed."
"I believe Congressional leadership should move forward in a productive way to address any outstanding concerns and I continue to be optimistic that an agreement that benefits North Texas and our three nations can advance," he said in a statement to CNBC.
Rep. Sharice Davids, who won election in northeast Kansas in 2018, said "a multilateral agreement is crucial" because her district relies on trade with Mexico and Canada. In a statement to CNBC, she said she will "keep pushing" for stronger environmental and labor protections "and for a bipartisan vote by the end of this year so we can support our trade and agricultural communities, as well as our workers and the environment."