Singapore stocks offer 'good yield' despite trade war jitters

Gantry cranes stand at the Port of Singapore in Singapore, on Friday, July 12, 2019.

Even though Singapore's economy is taking a big hit from the U.S.-China trade war, stocks in the city-state remain attractive compared to the rest of Asia, analysts told CNBC.

"The trade war impacts (Singapore) quite a bit, but at the same time, I think Singapore has an advantage relative to other Asian markets," said Vasu Menon, executive director of investment strategy at Singapore's OCBC Bank.

"Singapore companies offer you pretty good yield. The dividend yields in Singapore are one of the highest you have in Asia," Menon told CNBC in late August.

The real estate investment trust (REIT) sector in Singapore is "huge," he added.

Menon's views were echoed by REYL Singapore's Head of Portfolio Management Daryl Liew.

"Singapore equities (have) got a reputation for being a safe-haven, dividend play, simply because of the REIT market," Liew said. "Singapore was ... one of the first few Asian markets to start to roll out the REITs. That's why it's attracted a lot of listings, not just Singapore players but also offshore."

In the current risk-off environment where yields are low as interest rates come down, Singapore's markets could "get some interest," Liew said.

As of Friday's market close, the Straits Times index saw an increase of more than 2.4% since the beginning of this year. In comparison, the broader MSCI Asia ex-Japan index has grown more than 6% in the same period.

Singapore's export-reliant economy has suffered in the midst of a protracted trade war between the world's two largest economies, that has dragged on for more than a year as both sides slap escalating tariffs on billions of dollars of worth of goods from each other.

The Southeast Asian nation's economy contracted by 3.3% on quarter in the April-to-June period, with some analysts warning that a recession may be around the corner. Last month, Singapore's government slashed its 2019 official growth forecast to between 0% and 1%, from between 1.5% and 2.5% previously.