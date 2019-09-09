No real recovery in sight for China, VW CEO says

Volkswagen's Chief Executive Herbert Diess told CNBC that his company is not immune to the global economic slowdown that appears to be taking hold.

"World markets, some are really in decline. (In) China there is no real recovery in sight so far," Diess told CNBC's Annette Weisbach at the Frankfurt Motor Show on Monday.

Diess said the firm was largely managing to defend its market share through clever marketing and was also being helped by slowly increasing sales in the United States.

Under President Donald Trump, the U.S. has threatened a series of global tariffs which would have a negative effect on European carmakers. The most obvious is the threat to raise import tariffs on foreign cars, although Trump has delayed his decision on the issue.

In June, Diess reportedly met with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to discuss the specific impact of U.S. tariffs on Mexican made goods, which directly affect VW manufacture in the Americas. VW Group also has a substantive presence in China, Trump's main target for tariffs.

Diess said Monday that tariffs don't "make our life easier" and the German firm depended on low trade barriers to maintain margins. He added that VW would like to see the trade threats "go away" in the coming months but didn't expect that to be the case.