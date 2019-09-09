OPEC+ deal can last 'until death do us part,' Saudi energy minister says

OPEC's deal to curb oil production with non-OPEC allies, including Russia, can last the test of time, Saudi Arabia's new energy minister said Monday.

"Now we have a bigger family, which is OPEC plus," Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi's new energy minister, told an audience of delegates at the 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi.

"And very soon we will celebrate the charter that will continue putting us together, so until death do us part," he said.

It was announced on Sunday that Saudi Arabia's King Salman had replaced Energy Minister Khalid al Falih with Prince Abdulaziz, a former deputy minister with decades of experience in Saudi's OPEC delegation.

Abdulaziz was part of the OPEC team that negotiated the current deal with non-OPEC producers (collectively known as OPEC+) to curb production which was struck in late 2016. The deal was extended in July to March 2020.