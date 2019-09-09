UPS to hire about 100,000 seasonal employees for the holiday season

Skip Navigation
Google faces a new antitrust probe by 50 attorneys general

The news follows the announcement of a joint state Facebook probe led by the attorney general of New York.

Technologyread more

Real US debt levels could be shocking 2,000% of GDP, Wall Street...

Putting all that together paints a daunting picture but one that requires nuance to understand. Paramount is realizing that not all of the debt obligations are set in stone.

Economyread more

Stocks expected to break to new highs, as long as trade progress...

The stock market is itching to make new highs, and it may soon, as long as progress continues to appear to be made on the trade war front.

Market Insiderread more

Jeffrey Epstein got a meeting with Bill Gates after aggressive...

The Gates episode is another example of late sex criminal Epstein's tireless attempts to contact, influence and advise business titans and other leaders.

Politicsread more

Prosecutors investigating vandalism at Trump's Bedminster golf...

A Washington Post reporter tweeted that there was "a second incident of vandalism" at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, and that, "I'm told somebody drove onto the course...

Politicsread more

US consumer borrowing posts $23.3 billion gain, biggest gain...

Consumer borrowing surged in July at its fastest pace since late 2017, driven by a big jump credit card use. The Federal Reserve says overall consumer borrowing increased by...

Economyread more

Shopify will soon trail only Amazon for US e-commerce, and the...

Shopify is expected to surpass eBay and become the second largest U.S. e-commerce platform behind Amazon in terms of sales volume, according to a note published by R.W. Baird...

Technologyread more

AT&T CEO Stephenson is officially under fire for questionable M&A...

Hedge fund Elliott Management released a letter critiquing AT&T's acquisition missteps and questioning the strategic value of owning Time Warner.

Technologyread more

Fall housing shifts quickly to a buyer's market

Mortgage rates are around the lowest in three years, but buyers are suddenly much more cautious about purchasing a home. Competition is cooling, and consequently sellers can...

Real Estateread more

Mnuchin cites 'conceptual' enforcement agreement ahead of China...

If the two countries can't strike "a deal that's good for us," then President Trump is "perfectly fine continuing the tariffs," Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says.

Politicsread more

UPS to hire about 100,000 seasonal employees for the holiday...

UPS plans to hire about 100,000 seasonal employees again this year to handle its expected increase in package volume throughout the holiday season, the company announced...

Transportationread more

Microsoft Clippy lives again as developer brings the assistant to...

The resuscitation of Microsoft's animated assistant capitalizes on people's memories of longstanding software from Microsoft, which last year recaptured the title of world's...

Technologyread more
Transportation

UPS to hire about 100,000 seasonal employees for the holiday season

Elijah Shama
Key Points
  • UPS will hire 100,000 seasonal workers for the holiday shipping rush.
  • 35% of UPS's seasonal hires become permanent employees after the season ends.
  • The company is also offering money for college through its "Earn and Learn" program.
United Parcel Service (UPS) driver pushes a dolly of packages towards a delivery van on a street in New York.
Victor J. Blue | Bloomberg | Getty Images

UPS plans to hire about 100,000 seasonal employees again this year to handle its expected increase in package volume throughout the holiday season, the company announced Monday.

"We expect another record peak season this year, with daily package deliveries nearly doubling compared to our average of 20 million per day," said Jim Barber, UPS's Chief Operating Officer. The company hired the same number of seasonal workers last year. 

The new positions UPS is hiring for are primarily package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers.

UPS says that 35% of the people it hired for seasonal package handler jobs over the last three years were later made permanent employees after the end of the season.

The company also said that nearly a third of its current U.S. workforce started in seasonal positions.

For those still in school, the delivery company is offering its "Earn and Learn" program, which allows seasonal employees to earn up to $1,300 toward college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay. That program is guaranteed for three months of continuous employment.

In cities across the country, a portion of the seasonal hires are needed for temporary facilities that UPS builds just for the seasonal shipping rush, in addition to its permanent packaging hubs.

UPS's stock is up 24.45% year to date.