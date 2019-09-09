The 'Apple of China' expanded into 80 new markets in four years. Here's how Xiaomi grew so rapidly

Chinese tech giant, Xiaomi has often been dubbed, "the Apple of China" — due to its similarities with the i-Phone maker in terms of its sleek product design, or retail stores which feature bright lights and eager employees donned in solid-colored T-shirts.

But, despite its outward appearances, Xiaomi disputes their similarities.

"I think Apple is a great company, they do a lot of technology innovation. We are doing the same, but our model is different," Xiang Wang, Xiaomi's global senior vice president and head of international business, told CNBC at its Beijing headquarters. "We want to sell as low as possible, instead of at a premium price."

Creating premium smartphones and selling them at low price points is what made Xiaomi find success throughout China, and the same strategy would later be its secret to winning over India's consumers.