Apple's gaming service Arcade will cost $4.99 a month

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump says he fired John Bolton — but Bolton says he 'offered' to...

Before the news broke, Bolton was expected to appear at a briefing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Politicsread more

There's a sudden transformation taking place in the stock market

Value stocks — those with low multiples and stable fundamentals — significantly outperformed their growth counterparts on Monday.

Marketsread more

Apple is hosting its annual launch event — watch it live

Apple is holding its annual iPhone launch event Tuesday, where three new iPhone models are expected.

Technologyread more

Watch: Mike Pompeo, Steven Mnuchin hold press briefing after...

Bolton, in a series of messages to journalists and on Twitter, insisted that he had offered to resign last night.

Politicsread more

Oil falls after Trump says he fired national security advisor...

Oil futures fell on Tuesday, losing early gains, after President Doanld Trump announced that he fired national security advisor John Bolton.

Energy Commoditiesread more

Netflix shares drop after Apple says its TV service will be...

Apple said on Tuesday that its original TV service will cost $4.99 a month and launch Nov. 1.

Technologyread more

Apple's original TV service will cost $4.99 a month and launch...

Apple released new details for its new product, Apple TV+, as it enters the increasingly competitive streaming space.

Technologyread more

Electric truck maker Rivian lands $350 million investment from...

Rivian on Tuesday announced automotive services company Cox Automotive will make an equity investment of $350 million in the Plymouth, Mich.-based company.

Autosread more

Chipotle stock tumbles after New York City sues company, alleging...

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration is suing Chipotle Mexican Grill, alleging it violated a city labor law that requires predictable schedules for fast-food...

Restaurantsread more

Apple launches Arcade subscription game service to boost software...

Apple's gaming offering is the latest addition to its services business, which is growing as iPhone sales flatten.

Technologyread more

WeWork IPO is full speed ahead with roadshow to kick off as soon...

he WeWork initial public offering is full speed ahead, sources familiar with the matter tell CNBC's David Faber.

The Faber Reportread more

Cramer: Wall Streets executives are saying Elizabeth Warren must...

Leaders in the financial industry are really worried about the possibility of Sen. Elizabeth Warren becoming president, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday.

2020 Electionsread more
Tech

Apple's gaming service Arcade will cost $4.99 a month

Jordan Novet@jordannovet
Key Points
  • Apple first announced the Apple Arcade gaming service in March.
  • The company is relying on services like music, apps and games to boost growth as iPhone sales flatten.
Apple announced Apple Arcade at its launch event.
Source: YouTube

Apple officially launched its subscription-gaming service, giving users access to more than 100 new and exclusive titles they can download from their iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV.

Apple Arcade, as the offering is known, gives the company another way to generate revenue from software and services as it tries to reduce its dependence on devices, particularly the iPhone. Apple teased the gaming product in March before unveiling it on Tuesday at an event at its headquarters in Cuptertino, California.

The service is available for $4.99 per month, starting on September 19. Apple will offer people a one-month free trial.

Apple Arcade will be accessible from a dedicated tab in Apple's App Stores. It will feature game trailers, recommendations and editorial content.

When Apple first talked about the service, it showed off a few of the games that will be available, including Beyond A Steel Sky, Overland and When Cards Fall. On Tuesday Apple said that Capcom, Konami, Lego and Sega are also working on games for Apple Arcade.

Subscribers can share access to the service with family members. Customers can play games on their devices offline, giving it a possible advantage over coming game streaming services like Google's Stadia and Microsoft's xCloud, which require internet connections.

The new Apple Arcade will also contribute to that services business, alongside Apple Music, iCloud and other products. Earlier this year the company stopped telling investors how many iPhones it sells each quarter. Apple started disclosing the gross margin of its growing services business.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

WATCH: Apple's gaming service 'Apple Arcade' could set a ripple effect through the industry, says analyst

VIDEO0:5300:53
Apple's gaming service 'Apple Arcade' could set a ripple effect through the industry, says analyst
The Exchange

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.