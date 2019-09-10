Apple's gaming service Arcade will cost $4.99 a month

Before the news broke, Bolton was expected to appear at a briefing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.Politicsread more
Value stocks — those with low multiples and stable fundamentals — significantly outperformed their growth counterparts on Monday.Marketsread more
Apple is holding its annual iPhone launch event Tuesday, where three new iPhone models are expected.Technologyread more
Bolton, in a series of messages to journalists and on Twitter, insisted that he had offered to resign last night.Politicsread more
Oil futures fell on Tuesday, losing early gains, after President Doanld Trump announced that he fired national security advisor John Bolton.Energy Commoditiesread more
Apple said on Tuesday that its original TV service will cost $4.99 a month and launch Nov. 1.Technologyread more
Apple released new details for its new product, Apple TV+, as it enters the increasingly competitive streaming space.Technologyread more
Rivian on Tuesday announced automotive services company Cox Automotive will make an equity investment of $350 million in the Plymouth, Mich.-based company.Autosread more
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration is suing Chipotle Mexican Grill, alleging it violated a city labor law that requires predictable schedules for fast-food...Restaurantsread more
Apple's gaming offering is the latest addition to its services business, which is growing as iPhone sales flatten.Technologyread more
he WeWork initial public offering is full speed ahead, sources familiar with the matter tell CNBC's David Faber.The Faber Reportread more
Apple officially launched its subscription-gaming service, giving users access to more than 100 new and exclusive titles they can download from their iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV.
Apple Arcade, as the offering is known, gives the company another way to generate revenue from software and services as it tries to reduce its dependence on devices, particularly the iPhone. Apple teased the gaming product in March before unveiling it on Tuesday at an event at its headquarters in Cuptertino, California.
The service is available for $4.99 per month, starting on September 19. Apple will offer people a one-month free trial.
Apple Arcade will be accessible from a dedicated tab in Apple's App Stores. It will feature game trailers, recommendations and editorial content.
When Apple first talked about the service, it showed off a few of the games that will be available, including Beyond A Steel Sky, Overland and When Cards Fall. On Tuesday Apple said that Capcom, Konami, Lego and Sega are also working on games for Apple Arcade.
Subscribers can share access to the service with family members. Customers can play games on their devices offline, giving it a possible advantage over coming game streaming services like Google's Stadia and Microsoft's xCloud, which require internet connections.
The new Apple Arcade will also contribute to that services business, alongside Apple Music, iCloud and other products. Earlier this year the company stopped telling investors how many iPhones it sells each quarter. Apple started disclosing the gross margin of its growing services business.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.
WATCH: Apple's gaming service 'Apple Arcade' could set a ripple effect through the industry, says analyst