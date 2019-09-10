Asia could be the driving force of the world economy as the 'center of gravity' shifts, says Oxford professor

Growth in emerging markets has been the linchpin holding up the global economy at a time when advanced countries are threatening to unravel it.

That's the view of former World Bank vice president Ian Goldin, who told CNBC Monday that the trade war's limited impact on the U.S. has more to do with external factors than the country's own economic health.

Goldin said the domestic U.S. economy enjoyed a "sugar rush" as a result of fiscal stimulus, such as tax cuts, that were introduced by President Donald Trump. But he noted that the underlying strength largely came from markets overseas.

"Emerging markets are growing, on average, by over 4.5%, and that is pulling up the world economy," said Goldin who is currently an Oxford professor.

"If it wasn't for emerging market growth," he told CNBC's Tanvir Gill, "we'd see much, much slower growth in the U.S. and in Europe."