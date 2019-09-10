Skip Navigation
Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: I no longer trust Schlumberger

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Planet Fitness: "It is going down pretty fast and I've got to tell you that I think it's still a great secular trend, but I understand that it's in a downturn so let's be careful. Buy it slowly, but I do think that we're nearing a bottom in that stock."

Paysign: "Payment processing remains a hot industry. A lot of these stocks have given up the gains. ... but this is a nice small spec that's come down a lot."

Oneok: "The CFO there, Walter Hulse, is an old friend of mine. He's absolutely fantastic and neighbor, and I think that they do a great job."

Motorola Solutions: "Communication infrastructure play that I absolutely like, but ... it's right now caught up in the same kind of rotation that I talked about at the top of the show."

Anthem: Anthem is bottoming.

Kennedy-Wilson: "I think you got a winner there."

Heico: "It's a good company."

Schlumberger: "My charitable trust owns it and it's been a bad stock and I've gotten hurt in it. I don't want you in it. I know that there was a nice upgrade today, but I don't trust it anymore. They got new management, the dividend's good, but I don't want to hurt people and I've hurt my charitable trust with that one."

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round

VIDEO5:1005:10
Cramer's lightning round: I no longer trust Schlumberger
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Schlumberger.

