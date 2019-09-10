Electric truck maker Rivian lands $350 million investment from Cox Automotive

DETROIT — All-electric vehicle maker Rivian is adding to its investor base, which currently includes Amazon and Ford Motor, providing additional support that the company could be formidable competition for Tesla and others.

Rivian on Tuesday announced automotive services company Cox Automotive will make an equity investment of $350 million in the Plymouth, Michigan-based company.

The partnership marks Rivian's third investment announcement of 2019, following Amazon leading a $700 million investment round in February and $500 million from Ford in April.

"We are building a Rivian ownership experience that matches the care and consideration that go into our vehicles," said RJ Scaringe, founder and CEO of Rivian, in a statement. "Cox Automotive's global footprint, service and logistics capabilities, and retail technology platform make them a great partner for us."