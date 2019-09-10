EDF warns that some of its French nuclear plants have substandard welding

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Apple is expected to announce three new iPhone models, an updated Apple Watch and more.Technologyread more
Same-day deposits could give JP Morgan an edge as it faces fintech competitors that have taken the payments world by storm.Financeread more
Wexner has been in the spotlight over the past few months following disclosures of previous close ties to accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The company he founded,...Retailread more
Nearly all the nation's state attorneys general are probing Big Tech companies, which will likely put pressure on federal investigators.Technologyread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on TuesdayInvestingread more
In an op-ed Tuesday, liberal financier George Soros said Huawei should not be removed from the U.S. entity list without Congress' consent.Technologyread more
To stay competitive in the tight job market, Target is paying a minimum starting wage of $13 an hour, nearly twice the federal mark.Retailread more
The IPO of the world's biggest oil company will take place whenever shareholders decide, according to the firm's CEO.Oilread more
SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said more needs to be done to make it easier for companies to go public.Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.read more
WeWork advisors are still evaluating investor appetite for an IPO valuation between $15 billion and $20 billion.Technologyread more
EDF, France's state-owned power company, warned that several of its nuclear reactors have been affected by improper welding, sending shares of the firm sharply lower on Tuesday.
In a statement published on its website, EDF said it had been made aware of the problem by Framatome, a company owned by EDF that supplies atomic equipment.
In subsequent comments reported by Reuters, an EDF spokesman said it was too early to tell if any of its 58 reactors would need to shut down, adding that the country's nuclear regulator had been informed on Monday.
He added that Framatome had not used the same welding technique in all of the reactors it had worked in. Shares of EDF had slumped 6.8% by 1:00 p.m. London time on Tuesday.
EDF said Framatome had warned of "a deviation from technical standards governing the manufacture of nuclear-reactor components."
It added that "steam generator welds" on existing in-service components, as well as new as-yet uninstalled parts had potentially not met the standards required by the nuclear industry.
France relies heavily on nuclear power for its energy. The IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) said in 2018 that 71.67% of the country's electricity production is from nuclear sources — the highest percentage in the world.
Separately, a brand-new reactor at the Flamanville nuclear power plant in northern France is still under construction and has been heavily delayed after components were found to have weakened steel.
A spokesperson for EDF was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.