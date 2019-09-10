Jamie Dimon says JP Morgan is preparing for the risk of zero rates in the US

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Trump says he fired John Bolton — but Bolton says he 'offered' to...

Before the news broke, Bolton was expected to appear at a briefing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Politicsread more

Apple unveils new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

Apple is hosting its annual September product launch on Tuesday and is expected to unveil new iPhones and Apple Watches, among other announcements.

Technologyread more

What Bolton's exit means for the oil market

The exit of National Security Advisor John Bolton from the White House makes it less likely the situation between the U.S. and Iran will escalate to a military conflict,...

Market Insiderread more

The shift into value stocks from momentum shares may be all about...

Investor sentiment has shifted from momentum to value stocks in a move that reveals expectations for higher bond yields.

Marketsread more

Netflix, Roku shares drop after Apple introduces TV service at...

Apple said on Tuesday that its original TV service will cost $4.99 a month and launch Nov. 1.

Technologyread more

WeWork is worth 70% of its last valuation, NYU's 'dean of...

WeWork is really worth $14 billion, 70% below where it last raised money, NYU's 'dean of valuation' says.

Financeread more

Apple TV+ will cost $4.99 per month — here's how that stacks up

Apple underprices existing streaming video options with $4.99 per month offering. Here's where media and technology companies are pricing their offerings and what's still to...

Technologyread more

Jamie Dimon says JP Morgan is preparing for the risk of zero...

Dimon, chairman and CEO of J.P. Morgan, was speaking Tuesday at a conference in New York.

Financeread more

The economic numbers are continuing to defy the recession hype

The labor market and the broader economy are both better than they look on the surface, and in fact have been mostly defying the continual patter of recession expectations.

Economyread more

California billionaire George Marcus to host Joe Biden for 2020...

It's a sign that the prominent Democratic donor is opening his network to the former vice president.

2020 Electionsread more

Uber cuts 435 more employees

The company is doubling down on its layoffs but says it has lifted hiring freeze.

Technologyread more

Pompeo and Mnuchin unveil new terrorism sanctions amid Bolton's...

Asked if the Cabinet officials were "blindsided" by the shake-up, a smirking Secretary of State Mike Pompeo responded: "I'm never surprised."

Politicsread more
Finance

Jamie Dimon says JP Morgan is preparing for the risk of zero rates in the US

Hugh Son@hugh_son
Key Points
  • "Obviously, you've got to worry about the long term effect of those interest rates," Dimon said. 
  • Dimon, chairman and CEO of J.P. Morgan, admitted that the drop in U.S. interest rates surprised him.
  • The bank can trim costs and charge clients more account fees to make up for squeezed margins as rates fall, Dimon said
Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Giulia Marchi | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Jamie Dimon said that while he doubts the wave of negative interest rates in countries around the world will reach the U.S., he's preparing J.P. Morgan Chase for the possibility anyway.

"I don't think we'll have zero rates in the U.S., but we're thinking about how to be prepared for it, just in the normal course of risk management," Dimon said Tuesday at a conference in New York.

"Obviously, you've got to worry about the long term effect of those interest rates," Dimon said. "But it's hard. There are businesses it doesn't affect at all. And there are businesses where it just sucks into your margin and there's very little you can do about it."

Dimon, chairman and CEO of J.P. Morgan, admitted that the drop in U.S. interest rates surprised him. Last year, he said that rates should rise and that the 10-year Treasury yield could reach 4%.

The 10-year yield was at 1.69% on Tuesday, down from 2.68% to start the year. It fell as low as 1.44% last month as investors rushed into Treasuries on fears of a global economic slowdown and as the Federal Reserve cut rates. Benchmark bonds in major countries like Germany are trading with negative yields.

The bank can trim costs and charge clients more account fees to make up for squeezed margins as rates fall, Dimon said.