Land Rover unveils the all new Defender at Frankfurt Motor Show after 22-year hiatus in US

Land Rover finally revealed its newly redesigned 2020 Defender at the Frankfurt auto show on Monday — a boxy SUV that was pulled off the market in North America in 1997.

Land Rover gave its new Defender a power boost with so-called mild-hybrid electric vehicle technology the didn't exist 22 years ago. It helps give the new Defender 395 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, making it capable of towing up to 8,201 pounds.

The company is introducing two different models, the two-door Defender 90 and four-door Defender 110, which give a nod to the original off roader's wheel base length.

"The new Defender is respectful of its past but is not harnessed by it," said Gerry McGovern, Chief Design Officer, Land Rover.

The car will have six available trims: the Defender, Defender S, Defender SE, Defender HSE, Defender X and Defender First Edition.

Customers can also select from four optional accessory packs for the car: Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban. These accessory packs feature add-ons like a portable hydration back pack, wheel arch covers and a roof rack.