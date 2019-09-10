McDonald's acquires A.I. company to help automate the drive-thru, its third tech deal this year

A customer views a digital menu at the drive-thru outside a McDonald's restaurant in Peru, Illinois.

McDonald's said Tuesday it has agreed to acquire a company that is trying to automate the drive-thru. It's the fast-food giant's third tech-focused deal this year.

Apprente, a Silicon Valley company founded in 2017, uses artificial intelligence to understand drive-thru orders, which could cut down on service times. McDonald's said the technology also could be used someday in its self-order kiosks and mobile app.

The Chicago-based company said it evaluated Apprente's technology in McDonald's test restaurants.

Apprente's employees will be the founding members of a group called McD Tech Labs, which will be housed within McDonald's global technology team. The burger chain wants to grow its presence in Silicon Valley by hiring more tech experts, including engineers and data scientists.