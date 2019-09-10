Starbucks stock falls after SEC questions accounting policies

Before the news broke, Bolton was expected to appear at a briefing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.Politicsread more
Apple is hosting its annual September product launch on Tuesday and is expected to unveil new iPhones and Apple Watches, among other announcements.
The exit of National Security Advisor John Bolton from the White House makes it less likely the situation between the U.S. and Iran will escalate to a military conflict,...
Investor sentiment has shifted from momentum to value stocks in a move that reveals expectations for higher bond yields.
Apple said on Tuesday that its original TV service will cost $4.99 a month and launch Nov. 1.
WeWork is really worth $14 billion, 70% below where it last raised money, NYU's 'dean of valuation' says.
Apple underprices existing streaming video options with $4.99 per month offering. Here's where media and technology companies are pricing their offerings and what's still to...
Dimon, chairman and CEO of J.P. Morgan, was speaking Tuesday at a conference in New York.
The labor market and the broader economy are both better than they look on the surface, and in fact have been mostly defying the continual patter of recession expectations.
It's a sign that the prominent Democratic donor is opening his network to the former vice president.
The company is doubling down on its layoffs but says it has lifted hiring freeze.
After questioning from the Securities and Exchange Commission about its accounting practices, Starbucks will provide more disclosures about how it recognizes revenue.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the back-and-forth between the regulator and Starbucks on Monday evening. Shares of the coffee chain fell 4% on Tuesday.
At the end of 2018, new accounting guidelines came into effect that impacted many public companies. The Journal reported that at least 208 companies received letters from the SEC about their revenue-recognition practices in 2018, according to analysis by Audit Analytics.
In May and August, as part of a routine review, the SEC asked Starbucks to clarify several items related to how it recognizes revenue.
One item included Starbucks' licensing agreement with Nestle, under which it paid roughly $7 billion for the rights to sell Starbucks products in grocery stores. Another item was Starbucks' breakage, which is revenue that comes from prepaid services or unused gift cards. In Starbucks' case, that means the roughly $1.2 billion in value from gift cards and earned points from Starbucks' loyalty program.
In response to the SEC, the Seattle-based company said that it would add to its disclosures to clarify the impact of the new standard on certain items, starting with its annual filing for fiscal 2019.
The SEC sent a final letter to Starbucks on Aug. 8 noting that the review of the filing has been completed.
The SEC declined to comment to CNBC. Starbucks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Last week, Starbucks Chief Financial Officer Pat Grismer warned that next year's fiscal earnings growth will be slower than had been anticipated because 2019 earnings benefited from a one-time tax benefit.