Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: GameStop, RH and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of GameStop plummeted more than 16% after the company cut its forecast and reported second quarter earnings that fell short of expectations. The company said it expects adjusted full-year earnings per share between $1.15 and $1.30. That range is well below the $1.49 per share Wall Street had projected, according to a Refinitiv consensus estimate. For the second quarter, the gaming retailer reported an adjusted loss per share of 32 cents and revenue of $1.29 billion. Wall Street expected an adjusted loss of 21 cents a share and $1.34 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

Zscaler shares plunged nearly 20% following weak earnings guidance and a fourth-quarter earnings miss. The company posted an adjusted loss of 7 cents per share compared to expected profit of 1 cent per share. Revenue, however, came in better than expected at $86.1 million, compared with the $82.8 million forecast by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Shares of RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, jumped as much as 6% after posting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and revenue. The home-furnishing company reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.20 and $707 million in revenue. Analysts had expected earnings of $2.70 a share and $698 million in revenue, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. The company also raised its third-quarter forecast, saying it now expects adjusted earnings per share between $2.08 and $2.18. Wall Street had projected third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.82 per share, according to a Refinitiv consensus estimate.

The stock later lost those gains and was last seen trading about 3% below its closing price. As of their Tuesday close, RH shares have gained more than 32% so far this year.

Dave and Buster's shares plunged 13% after the company lowered its outlook "in light of a competitive environment" and reported weaker-than-expected same-store sales. The company said comparable store sales declined 1.8% during the second quarter, compared with the 0.5% decline expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv. That news overshadowed earnings and revenue that topped expectations. The restaurant and entertainment company posted adjusted earnings per share of 90 cents and revenue of $345 million, compared to Refinitiv consensus estimates of 84 cents and $344 million, respectively.