Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: GameStop, RH and more

Two years after Apple broke new high-end ground with its first $1000 iPhone, Apple has reduced the price of its least expensive current iPhone.Technologyread more
At Apple's annual fall product launch on Tuesday, it unveiled new iPhones, Apple Watches and an iPad, as well as new details about Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.Technologyread more
Peloton plans to price its shares between $26 and $29. The company is offering 40 million shares, which would value Peloton at $8.06 billion at the high end of the range.CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Before the news broke, Bolton was expected to appear at a briefing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.Politicsread more
There's a shift underway in the stock market that may be signalling that some investors believe there was way too much pessimism on Wall Street this summer.Market Insiderread more
Experts and former top economic officials say the economic data that underpins major government programs and forms the basis for private financial forecasts is likely safe...Politicsread more
Apple underprices existing streaming video options with $4.99 per month offering. Here's where media and technology companies are pricing their offerings and what's still to...Technologyread more
Shift in stock trades incidates quieter recession fears, strategist Bob Doll saysMarketsread more
In a CNBC interview, Kohn indicated he believes the Fed will follow market expectations and lower its benchmark overnight lending rate by 25 basis points at its Sept. 17-18...The Fedread more
Apple unveiled its latest smartphone and a range of other products including updated watches, iPads and details of its Apple TV+ streaming service in a wide-ranging product...Trading Nationread more
Shares of GameStop tanked after the company reported second quarter earnings and sales that missed analysts' expectations.Retailread more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
Shares of GameStop plummeted more than 16% after the company cut its forecast and reported second quarter earnings that fell short of expectations. The company said it expects adjusted full-year earnings per share between $1.15 and $1.30. That range is well below the $1.49 per share Wall Street had projected, according to a Refinitiv consensus estimate. For the second quarter, the gaming retailer reported an adjusted loss per share of 32 cents and revenue of $1.29 billion. Wall Street expected an adjusted loss of 21 cents a share and $1.34 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.
Zscaler shares plunged nearly 20% following weak earnings guidance and a fourth-quarter earnings miss. The company posted an adjusted loss of 7 cents per share compared to expected profit of 1 cent per share. Revenue, however, came in better than expected at $86.1 million, compared with the $82.8 million forecast by analysts polled by Refinitiv.
Shares of RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, jumped as much as 6% after posting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and revenue. The home-furnishing company reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.20 and $707 million in revenue. Analysts had expected earnings of $2.70 a share and $698 million in revenue, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. The company also raised its third-quarter forecast, saying it now expects adjusted earnings per share between $2.08 and $2.18. Wall Street had projected third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.82 per share, according to a Refinitiv consensus estimate.
The stock later lost those gains and was last seen trading about 3% below its closing price. As of their Tuesday close, RH shares have gained more than 32% so far this year.
Dave and Buster's shares plunged 13% after the company lowered its outlook "in light of a competitive environment" and reported weaker-than-expected same-store sales. The company said comparable store sales declined 1.8% during the second quarter, compared with the 0.5% decline expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv. That news overshadowed earnings and revenue that topped expectations. The restaurant and entertainment company posted adjusted earnings per share of 90 cents and revenue of $345 million, compared to Refinitiv consensus estimates of 84 cents and $344 million, respectively.