Students made fun of a boy's homemade football shirt — but now it's official merchandise

When an elementary student brought a homemade football shirt to school for college colors day, his classmates made fun of him — even causing him to cry.

But in an extraordinary sequence of events, copies of the makeshift shirt have now been made by his favored team — the Tennessee Volunteers —and more than 16,000 have already been sold on its campus store website VolShop.

Laura Snyder, a fourth grade teacher at a Florida school, posted details of how her students took part in a day where they were allowed wear their team's colors to school. In Florida, there's fierce competition between the Miami Hurricanes, the Florida Gators and the Florida State Seminoles football teams.

But one boy (who Snyder has not named), is a supporter of the University of Tennessee Volunteers and said he did not own his team's shirt. Snyder suggested he make one, and the next day he came in with a hand-drawn "U.T." sign attached to an orange shirt.