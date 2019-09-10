Uber cuts 435 more employees

Before the news broke, Bolton was expected to appear at a briefing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.Politicsread more
Apple is hosting its annual September product launch on Tuesday and is expected to unveil new iPhones and Apple Watches, among other announcements.Technologyread more
The exit of National Security Advisor John Bolton from the White House makes it less likely the situation between the U.S. and Iran will escalate to a military conflict,...Market Insiderread more
Investor sentiment has shifted from momentum to value stocks in a move that reveals expectations for higher bond yields.Marketsread more
Apple said on Tuesday that its original TV service will cost $4.99 a month and launch Nov. 1.Technologyread more
WeWork is really worth $14 billion, 70% below where it last raised money, NYU's 'dean of valuation' says.Financeread more
Apple underprices existing streaming video options with $4.99 per month offering. Here's where media and technology companies are pricing their offerings and what's still to...Technologyread more
Dimon, chairman and CEO of J.P. Morgan, was speaking Tuesday at a conference in New York.Financeread more
The labor market and the broader economy are both better than they look on the surface, and in fact have been mostly defying the continual patter of recession expectations.Economyread more
It's a sign that the prominent Democratic donor is opening his network to the former vice president.2020 Electionsread more
The company is doubling down on its layoffs but says it has lifted hiring freeze.Technologyread more
Uber has laid off 435 additional employees across its product and engineering teams, the company confirmed Tuesday.
The ride-hailing company cut 170 people from the product team and 265 people from the engineering team, TechCrunch first reported. The layoffs come after the struggling company already laid off 400 marketing employees in July.
"Our hope with these changes is to reset and improve how we work day to day—ruthlessly prioritizing, and always holding ourselves accountable to a high bar of performance and agility," the company said in a statement to CNBC. "While certainly painful in the moment, especially for those directly affected, we believe that this will result in a much stronger technical organization, which going forward will continue to hire some of the very best talent around the world."
The company also said it lifted a hiring freeze it previously had.
Uber shares were up more than 3% for the day, but the stock has still lost more than 20% of its value since its debut in May.
Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.