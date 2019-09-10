Uber cuts 435 more employees

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump says he fired John Bolton — but Bolton says he 'offered' to...

Before the news broke, Bolton was expected to appear at a briefing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Politicsread more

Apple unveils new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

Apple is hosting its annual September product launch on Tuesday and is expected to unveil new iPhones and Apple Watches, among other announcements.

Technologyread more

What Bolton's exit means for the oil market

The exit of National Security Advisor John Bolton from the White House makes it less likely the situation between the U.S. and Iran will escalate to a military conflict,...

Market Insiderread more

The shift into value stocks from momentum shares may be all about...

Investor sentiment has shifted from momentum to value stocks in a move that reveals expectations for higher bond yields.

Marketsread more

Netflix, Roku shares drop after Apple introduces TV service at...

Apple said on Tuesday that its original TV service will cost $4.99 a month and launch Nov. 1.

Technologyread more

WeWork is worth 70% of its last valuation, NYU's 'dean of...

WeWork is really worth $14 billion, 70% below where it last raised money, NYU's 'dean of valuation' says.

Financeread more

Apple TV+ will cost $4.99 per month — here's how that stacks up

Apple underprices existing streaming video options with $4.99 per month offering. Here's where media and technology companies are pricing their offerings and what's still to...

Technologyread more

Jamie Dimon says JP Morgan is preparing for the risk of zero...

Dimon, chairman and CEO of J.P. Morgan, was speaking Tuesday at a conference in New York.

Financeread more

The economic numbers are continuing to defy the recession hype

The labor market and the broader economy are both better than they look on the surface, and in fact have been mostly defying the continual patter of recession expectations.

Economyread more

California billionaire George Marcus to host Joe Biden for 2020...

It's a sign that the prominent Democratic donor is opening his network to the former vice president.

2020 Electionsread more

Uber cuts 435 more employees

The company is doubling down on its layoffs but says it has lifted hiring freeze.

Technologyread more

Pompeo and Mnuchin unveil new terrorism sanctions amid Bolton's...

Asked if the Cabinet officials were "blindsided" by the shake-up, a smirking Secretary of State Mike Pompeo responded: "I'm never surprised."

Politicsread more
Tech

Uber cuts 435 more employees

Jennifer Elias@jenn_elias
Key Points
  • Uber is laying off 425 people across engineering and product teams.
  • This is in addition to the more than 400 it previously announced it would lay off.
  • The company said it lifted a hiring freeze.
Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber Technologies, speaks with David Rubenstein (L), president of the Economic Club, during an Economic Club of Washington event in Washington, DC, June 11, 2019.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

Uber has laid off 435 additional employees across its product and engineering teams, the company confirmed Tuesday.

The ride-hailing company cut 170 people from the product team and 265 people from the engineering team, TechCrunch first reported. The layoffs come after the struggling company already laid off 400 marketing employees in July.

"Our hope with these changes is to reset and improve how we work day to day—ruthlessly prioritizing, and always holding ourselves accountable to a high bar of performance and agility," the company said in a statement to CNBC. "While certainly painful in the moment, especially for those directly affected, we believe that this will result in a much stronger technical organization, which going forward will continue to hire some of the very best talent around the world."

The company also said it lifted a hiring freeze it previously had.

Uber shares were up more than 3% for the day, but the stock has still lost more than 20% of its value since its debut in May.

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.