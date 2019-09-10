We've entered 'goldilocks' jobs growth market. History says that's more bullish than bearish

The stock market completed a three-day winning streak last Friday, but stocks ran out of steam on the first day of trading this week, even with some encouraging signals on the U.S.-China trade war front. Don't blame a deeper dive over the weekend by traders into August's mediocre nonfarm payroll report for the stall in the markets. In the post-financial crash economic expansion, a slight miss on jobs growth has been more bullish than bearish for stocks. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 130,000 in August, but that missed Wall Street analysts' expectations of 150,000 new jobs. Some commentators called it a "Goldilocks Report" — not too hot, not too cold. July and June figures were also revised lower.

Boeing Company hiring managers from various locations gather to interview people during a job recruiting event in Seattle, Washington. Barry Sweet | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Since 2010, the jobs number has logged a negative surprise of between 0 and 50,000 on 21 other occasions. A month later, the markets have been consistently positive, according to a CNBC analysis of Kensho, a data analytics tool used by Wall Street firms and hedge funds to identify profitable trading opportunities based on history. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 Index trade higher around 80% of the time in these months, and each index logged an average monthly gain of more than 2%. As of Monday's close, the Dow was 2.1% from its record high set in July. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were 1.6% and 3% below their respective all-time highs. Trade continues to be the biggest issue for the markets. "It seems like the tone on trade has gotten better," Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities, told CNBC on Monday. "That's the biggest driver."

'Fed is locked into cutting'