Wall Street analysts cheer Apple's surprisingly low pricing for the iPhone and Apple TV+

Wall Street analysts were pleasantly surprised after Apple unveiled some very aggressive pricing alongside updates of the company's signature products on Tuesday.

The tech giant announced that the iPhone 11 would be priced at $699 while the company's new streaming service, Apple TV+ would be $4.99 a month.

Shares of Apple are up 0.51% to $217.81 in early market trading.

"Lower pricing is the main surprise," Barclays analyst Tim Long said in a note to clients..

"The biggest surprise for us is $4.99/month for tv+ with a free one-year subscription if customers purchase a new Apple device. This is reasonable pricing, given the small number of programs available during the first year, and should help Apple gain an initial audience base for its content," the analyst added.

Expectations were so low that it made Apple's announcements compelling, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty.

"First, TV+ pricing is lower than expected and the bundling of 12-months free TV+ with a purchase of most devices creates a competitive advantage in an increasingly crowded streaming video market. Second, Apple didn't raise prices relative to comparable product launches last year after several years of price increases," Huberty said.

"AAPL is a top pick heading into 2020," she added.

Here's what else analysts are saying about Apple's updated product line: