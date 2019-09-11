Skip Navigation
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing CEO: Global aviation regulators may not clear 737 Max to fly at the same time

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • Boeing's CEO says he still expects the 737 Max planes to return to service in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Dennis Muilenburg acknowledged that regulators may not all agree when to allow the planes to fly again.
  • Boeing's 737 Max has been grounded since mid-March after two fatal crashes.
Dennis Muilenburg, CEO of Boeing Inc. speaking at the Business Roundtable CEO Innovation Summit in Washington D.C. on Dec. 6th, 2018. 
Janhvi Bhojwani | CNBC

The Boeing 737 Max, grounded for the last six months after two fatal crashes, might not return to service in every country on the same timeline, depending on when global regulators deem the plane airworthy, CEO Dennis Muilenburg said Wednesday.

The manufacturer has developed a software fix for the jets, its best-selling plane, but hasn't yet submitted it to regulators for approval.

Muilenburg told an industry conference that Boeing still expects the planes to return to service in the fourth quarter of 2019, but regulators across the globe may not clear it for flight at the same time.