Central bank policy has left no 'safe havens' for investors, bond expert says

There are no traditional "safe havens" for investors anymore given the current climate for bond yields, according to Stephen Oh, the global head of credit and fixed income at PineBridge Investments.

Government bond yields worldwide have endured historic lows of late, with interest rates on much of the world's traditionally reliable sovereign debt either at or below zero. Yields move inversely to prices.

This means that in some cases, investors are buying into a bond guaranteed to lose money if held to maturity.

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Wednesday, Oh said the dual role typically held by bonds, of both safety relative to risk exposure and income generation, had fallen away.

"Given negative yields or no yields in most parts of the world, that income component is lacking," he said.

"Furthermore, where current yields are, your safety component is questionable going forward. Because what is the lower bound at the end of the day? At what point do you have correlation both to the upside and the downside with both bonds and your risk assets?"

Oh suggested that central bank policy, such as persistent low rates, has pushed investors into taking more risk, since moving into traditional safe assets entails losing money.