Girls who appeared to be 11 to 12 seen with Jeffrey Epstein getting off his plane in 2018 as authorities eyed his travel abroad

Wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein was seen getting off his private plane in the U.S. Virgin Islands by an air traffic controller with girls who appeared to be 11 to 12 years old in 2018, a year before he was indicted on child sex trafficking charges, newly revealed government documents show.

Epstein on other occasions was seen at the St. Thomas airport in the latter half of 2018 getting "off the plane with young girls," including at least one other time when the air traffic controller saw him with a girl who appeared to be between 16 and 18 years old, documents show.

The air traffic controller told U.S. Marshals Service investigators about Epstein traveling with underage girls on July 10, 2019, a week after he was arrested at a New Jersey airport on child sex trafficking charges.

Those same government documents reveal that six months before Epstein was arrested, the Marshals Service began investigating whether the registered sex offender had violated federal law by failing to disclose all of the countries he visited.

One document shows that Epstein not only failed to tell officials of two other countries he ended up visiting, but that he also notified them of his planned travel just four days before he planned to leave the United States — which was 17 days less than the minimum amount of notice he was required by law to give.

The documents released by the Justice Department and Marshals Service were disclosed by the Web site MuckRock, which specializes in making public document requests and detailing their results.

Epstein, 66, died in August from what authorities have ruled a suicide by hanging in a federal jail in New York City, where the former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton was being held without bail as he awaited trial in his case. His death remains under investigation by multiple agencies.

One of the documents released through MuckRock indicates that Epstein had no mental health concerns or suicidal tendencies at the time of his arrest in July.

But the Marshals Service detention report detailing Epstein's 33 days in custody at the Manhattan Correctional Center says he had "mental concerns" and "suicidal tendencies" during his incarceration.

Epstein was found in late July on the floor of his cell with marks on his neck. He was placed on suicide watch for less than a week. Weeks later, he hung himself, authorities have said.

An indictment issued in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York accused Epstein of sexually abusing dozens of minor girls from 2002 to 2005 at his massive townhouse on Manhattan's Upper East Side, and at his mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.

Epstein, who had pleaded not guilty in that case, had pleaded guilty in 2008 to a Florida state charge of procuring a person under age 18 for prostitution. He served 13 months in custody for that earlier case, and was required to register as a sex offender.