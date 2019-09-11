'A new type of department store': Neighborhood Goods snags $11 million in funding, plots more locations

The Neighborhood Goods location in Plano, Texas, has grown from selling two dozen brands to now more than 40.

Sometimes success can be found in hanging out with the right crowd.

In the retail industry, a company known as Neighborhood Goods is finding success by creating spaces for brands, old and new, to sell in. In many ways, Neighborhood Goods is following the basic department store model: opening larger-format locations where brands can carve out dedicated shelf space to sell merchandise, acting as a wholesale partner. But the Texas-based business bills itself as "a new type of department store." And it's expanding as the likes of Macy's, J.C. Penney and Kohl's are struggling to keep their doors open.

Neighborhood Goods only has one shop today in Plano, Texas, which opened late last year. It will open a second in New York, in the Meatpacking District neighborhood, before this year is over. And it announced on Wednesday a third location coming to South Congress Avenue in Austin, Texas, in 2020.

Beyond that, Neighborhood Goods says it's planning to roll out "a few" more locations next year. Co-founder Matt Alexander said in an interview with CNBC that he can see the company getting to the point where it opens a new shop as rapidly as every three to four months. "That general cadence feels about right," he said. "Certainly we have the real estate interest."

Neighborhood Goods also announced on Wednesday that it has raised $11 million in a Series A round, bringing its total funding to $22.5 million. That money will help the company secure more real estate, build its staff, ramp up its supply chain with faster delivery options and build out a back-end digital platform for all of its brand partners, where they can check sales metrics in real time, among other things.

Co-founded in 2017 by Alexander and Mark Masinter, Neighborhood Goods aims to create large spaces where dozens of brands — many of them up-and-coming or born on the internet — can sell merchandise on a rotating basis.

Some names in the Plano space, which is about 10,000 square feet, include razor company Dollar Shave Club, watchmaker Fossil, men's clothing brand Buck Mason and women's shoe company Rothy's. There's also a restaurant there, called Prim and Proper, serving burgers and weekend brunch. And Neighborhood Goods holds other weekly events like workout classes, gardening workshops and taste testings.