Red hot Costco shares fall after Oppenheimer downgrades, citing a record high valuation

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: RH, Dave & Buster's,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

After having to cut prices in China, Apple still hasn't learned...

Apple's new iPhone 11 range commands a premium of up to 23% in China. Analysts say the price could hurt sales.

Technologyread more

Hong Kong stock exchange makes $36.6 billion offer for London...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited said on Wednesday it has made a proposal to the board of London Stock Exchange Group.

Marketsread more

Weekly mortgage applications rise as buyer's market takes hold

Homebuyers are taking advantage of lower mortgage rates and a slow summer for sellers, and that is driving mortgage applications higher. Total mortgage application volume rose...

Real Estateread more

5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Little movement on the S&P 500 over the past two sessions "really does obscure a lot of drama under the surface," according to CNBC's Mike Santoli.

Marketsread more

Red hot Costco shares fall after Oppenheimer downgrades

Shares of Costco fell after Oppenheimer downgraded the stock to perform from outperform, citing record valuation.

Investingread more

Apple TV+ will cost $4.99 per month — here's how that stacks up

Apple underprices existing streaming video options with $4.99 per month offering. Here's where media and technology companies are pricing their offerings and what's still to...

Technologyread more

The big rotation taking place in the stock market explained

The market is rotating. Value is back. Momentum is out. Cyclicals rule. Defensives are so August.

Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more

China exempts 16 American products from additional tariffs —...

China's Ministry of Finance has announced plans to exempt 16 types of U.S. products from additional U.S. tariffs.

China Economyread more

Bishop beats McCready in redo of North Carolina House race, NBC...

Bishop beat McCready only narrowly in North Carolina's 9th District, which President Trump won easily in 2016.

Politicsread more

US companies are canceling investment into China at a faster...

The latest Amcham survey shows that some U.S. firms in China are speeding up their move away from the mainland as increasing tariffs bite.

China Economyread more

Native American voters could help swing the 2020 presidential...

Native American issues are coming to the forefront in the 2020 presidential elections and Democratic candidates are taking note.

2020 Electionsread more
Investing

Red hot Costco shares fall after Oppenheimer downgrades, citing a record high valuation

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • Shares of Costco fell after Oppenheimer downgraded the stock to perform from outperform, citing record valuation.
  • Big-box retailer Costco's stock is up more than 45% since the start of the year.
  • "As we look forward, we now see less upside for shares driven by the now even more premium valuation, potentially aggressive Street forecasts, and difficult compares especially in Q2," said Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh in a note to clients.
Chicago resident and her son shop at Costco with a large grocery cart.
Tim Boyle | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Investors are way too optimistic on big-box retailer Costco, according to Oppenheimer.

The firm downgraded Costco's high-flying stock to perform from outperform. Shares of Costco ticked 1% lower in premarket trading on Wednesday.

"As we look forward, we now see less upside for shares driven by the now even more premium valuation, potentially aggressive Street forecasts, and difficult compares especially in Q2," said Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh in a note to clients.

Shares of Costco have surged more than 45% this year, outperforming the S&P 500 (up 18% year-to-date) dramatically. Strong core gross margin performance and opening stores in China have contributed to this year's success; however, the retailer's valuation is now well above past peak levels, said Parikh.

The firm slightly raised its price target to $300 from $295, as Costco's stock was trading above its price target around $297.

Costco shares trade at 34.5x next twelve month consensus earnings estimates and 18.5x next twelve months enterprise value/EBITDA. Parikh said these are valuations "well above prior peaks on both metrics."

For full-yer 2020 and 2021, Oppenheimer estimates earnings per share of $8.40 and $8.95, below current consensus estimates of $8.55 and $9.21, respectively.

Despite the downgrade, Parikh said Costco remains the firms best positioned company in the consumer staples and food retailing universe.

— with reporting from CNBC's Michael Bloom.