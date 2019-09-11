South Korea to lodge WTO complaint over Japan's export curbs

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

The most important feature of the new iPhone 11 is its price

Two years after Apple broke new high-end ground with its first $1000 iPhone, Apple has reduced the price of its least expensive current iPhone.

Technologyread more

Here's a first look at all of the new products Apple announced...

Here's a first look at all of the new products Apple announced on Tuesday at its big iPhone event.

Technologyread more

Peloton sets IPO range, looks to raise as much as $1.2 billion

Peloton plans to price its shares between $26 and $29. The company is offering 40 million shares, which would value Peloton at $8.06 billion at the high end of the range.

CNBC Disruptor 50read more

Apple TV+ will cost $4.99 per month — here's how that stacks up

Apple underprices existing streaming video options with $4.99 per month offering. Here's where media and technology companies are pricing their offerings and what's still to...

Technologyread more

Trump says he fired John Bolton — but Bolton says he 'offered' to...

Before the news broke, Bolton was expected to appear at a briefing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Politicsread more

Investors see less gloom, dump winners and buy economically...

There's a shift underway in the stock market that may be signalling that some investors believe there was way too much pessimism on Wall Street this summer.

Market Insiderread more

Here's why Trump can't fudge the GDP number to boost his election...

Experts and former top economic officials say the economic data that underpins major government programs and forms the basis for private financial forecasts is likely safe...

Politicsread more

Shift in stock trades indicates quieter recession fears,...

Shift in stock trades incidates quieter recession fears, strategist Bob Doll says

Marketsread more

Former Fed Vice Chair Kohn backs rate cut, rejects Dudley idea to...

In a CNBC interview, Kohn indicated he believes the Fed will follow market expectations and lower its benchmark overnight lending rate by 25 basis points at its Sept. 17-18...

The Fedread more

Apple unveils the iPhone 11 – three experts on what this means...

Apple unveiled its latest smartphone and a range of other products including updated watches, iPads and details of its Apple TV+ streaming service in a wide-ranging product...

Trading Nationread more

GameStop shares tank after earnings miss, cuts sales forecast

Shares of GameStop tanked after the company reported second quarter earnings and sales that missed analysts' expectations.

Retailread more

Charts show gold, bond prices are nearing peak levels, Jim Cramer...

U.S. Treasury bond and gold prices are up dramatically and analyst Carley Garner argues it's time for them to come back down, Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Asia Economy

South Korea to lodge WTO complaint over Japan's export curbs

Key Points
  • South Korea's trade minister says the country plans to file a complaint over Japan's tighter export controls at the World Trade Organization on Wednesday.
  • He accuses Tokyo's export curbs of "being politically motivated."
A South Korea flag is displayed against skyscrapers and businesses in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.
Ann Hermes | Christian Science Monitor | Getty Images

South Korea's trade minister said the country plans to file a complaint over Japan's tighter export controls at the World Trade Organization on Wednesday, accusing Tokyo's move of "being politically motivated."

Early in July, Japan imposed tighter export curbs on three materials to South Korea used to make smartphone chips or
displays, following a diplomatic row over compensation for forced laborers during Japan's occupation of Korea during the World War Two.

As the first step of WTO dispute settlement, South Korea will formerly request consultations with Japan and seek the
latter's withdrawal of export curbs. If the consultations do not resolve the issues, South Korea will request a WTO panel ruling on the cases, trade minister Yoo Myung-Hee said.