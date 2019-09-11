Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Oracle, Aurora Cannabis and more

President Donald Trump on Wednesday tweeted that he will be delaying the increased tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods to Oct. 15 from Oct. 1 as a "gesture of good will"...Politicsread more
Oracle's Mark Hurd, who was hired by founder Larry Ellison in 2010, is taking a leave of absence, the company said on Wednesday.Technologyread more
The White House is expected to discuss indexing capital gains to inflation, a tax proposal that Trump appeared to back away from.Politicsread more
T. Boone Pickens was a wildcatter, corporate raider, hedge fund founder, and billionaire philanthropist.Investingread more
"When you see those terrific camera options for the new iPhone, you know what that's for?" asks Jim Cramer. "Instagram."Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
An outbreak of a mysterious vaping-linked lung disease has sickened hundreds and killed at least six people.Health and Scienceread more
Michael Cohen has signed an agreement with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, which is investigating the Trump Organization, a source told NBC News.Crimeread more
The direct-to-consumer teeth-straightening company plans to start trading Thursday on the Nasdaq.Health and Scienceread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Sept. 11.Market Insiderread more
Ground transportation for Vice President Mike Pence's stay at President Donald Trump's Doonbeg, Ireland, resort cost taxpayers nearly $600,000, according to State Department...Politicsread more
Electric vehicle owners in some states are paying higher annual fees for driving zero-emissions cars than their gas-guzzling friends, according to recent analysis by Consumer...Autosread more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
Shares of Oracle dipped as much as 5% during extended trading after the company's CEO, Mark Hurd, announced a medical leave of absence and $15 billion stock buy back. Founder and Executive Chairman Larry Ellison said in a statement that he and Safra Catz, who also has the title of chief executive officer, will cover Hurd's responsibilities during his absence. The tech giant, meanwhile, posted less-than-stellar first quarter earnings results a day earlier than expected. Oracle reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.81, matching Wall Street's consensus estimate, according to Refinitiv. Oracle reported revenue $9.22 billion, which missed the $9.29 billion forecast by analysts polled by Refinitiv.
Aurora Cannabis shares tanked more than 9% after the company posted weak earnings guidance and a large fourth quarter revenue miss. The cannabis producer reported revenue of CA$98.9 million compared to a Refinitiv consensus estimate of CA$108.3 million. The company did not report its earnings per share, and its GAAP EPS of $0 is unlikely to be comparable to estimates.
Shares of Chesapeake Energy Corp. fell 1% as news of a selloff in crude oil prices continued to hurt the company's stock. The selloff followed a report suggesting President Trump was considering easing sanctions on Iran as a good-will gesture to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
DXC Technology's shares plunged more than 6% following the announcement that Mike Salvino will take over as President and CEO. Mike Lawrie, who is leaving the post, will continue his tenure as board chair until the end of the year.