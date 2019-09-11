Tentative list of the missing in Bahamas has 2,500 names

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Why Apple made the unusual move to sell its streaming service for...

Apple TV+ is cheaper than any other major streaming service due to its small video library and mission to sell more Apple hardware.

Technologyread more

Trump's approval on the economy slides as recession fears grow

Approval of Trump's handling of the economy has started to slip as fears about a recession crept into financial markets and pockets of the general public.

Politicsread more

Trump administration readies ban on flavored e-cigarettes amid...

An outbreak of a mysterious vaping-linked lung disease has sickened hundreds and killed at least six people.

Health and Scienceread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Apple, RH, GameStop,...

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Market Insiderread more

Google's ad business will be scrutinized like never before in...

A new report said investigators are asking Google to provide explanations and documents related to online advertising.

Technologyread more

Trump says Fed 'boneheads' should cut interest rates to zero

President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued his verbal assault on the Federal Reserve, who he blames for slowing the economy.

Marketsread more

JP Morgan's market guru say his 'once in a decade' trade is upon...

J.P. Morgan's chief quant says the big rotation into value names should continue, and that stocks should move higher into October, and beyond.

Market Insiderread more

US to commemorate 9/11 as its aftermath extends and evolves

Americans are commemorating 9/11 with mournful ceremonies, volunteering, appeals to "never forget" and rising attention to the terror attacks' extended toll on responders.

U.S. Newsread more

Global aviation regulators may not clear Boeing 737 Max to fly at...

Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg told an industry conference that global aviation regulators may not all give the 737 Max the green light to fly at the same time.

Aerospace & Defenseread more

Palmer Luckey scores $1 billion valuation for his virtual border...

Anduril, the start-up founded by Palmer Luckey, has secured a funding round, with money from Andreessen Horowitz, valuing the defense company at over $1 billion.

Technologyread more

Apple touches $1 trillion market cap again after iPhone launch

If the milestone holds, it won't be the first time that Apple has had a market cap over $1 trillion.

Technologyread more
Weather & Natural Disasters

Tentative list of the missing in Bahamas has 2,500 names

Members of the Humanitarian and Disaster Relief (HADR) team from the Royal Fleet Auxiliary's RFA Mounts Bay deliver supplies after Hurricane Dorian on the island of Great Abaco, Bahamas September 4, 2019.
LPhot Paul Halliwell | Royal Navy | Reuters

The Bahamas government said there are 2,500 people on its list of those missing after Hurricane Dorian. But the names have yet to be cross-checked against the lists of people evacuated from the devastated islands or staying in shelters.

Carl Smith, a spokesman for the country's emergency management Agency, said he expects the list to shrink as it is checked.

More than a week after Dorian smashed thousands of homes on the country's Grand Bahama and Abaco islands, the death toll stands at 50 and is expected to rise, with search-and-rescue crews still making their way through the ruins.

While power has returned to much of Grand Bahama, Smith said that the electrical infrastructure around Marsh Harbour, Abaco's largest city, was destroyed.

