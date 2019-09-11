White House could consider capital gains tax plan Trump appeared to abandon

President Donald Trump speaks after the U.S. Congress passed sweeping tax overhaul legislation, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, December 20, 2017.

President Donald Trump will meet with his economic team Wednesday afternoon about possible tax policy changes, including one proposal he appeared to shy away from weeks ago.

The president and his advisors have long pushed for tax cuts as a way to boost economic growth. As Trump seeks achievements to trumpet on the 2020 campaign trail, he and top aides will consider what tax tweaks they could accomplish in the coming months.

The White House is expected to discuss indexing capital gains to inflation during the meeting Wednesday, among other topics. Trump's top economic advisor Larry Kudlow, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and antitax crusaders such as Grover Norquist have advocated for the change. But the president recently said he may not push for the plan because it could be perceived as disproportionately helping wealthy Americans — even though he thinks he has the power to enact it without Congress.

If the Trump administration embraces the idea, it could have a tough time passing it in Congress. The Democratic-held House likely would not approve the plan. The White House economic team is expected to discuss Wednesday whether it could index capital gains to inflation without lawmakers' approval.

The meeting will cap a month of confusing messages from the Trump administration on tax policy. In late August, the president said he was "thinking about" cutting payroll taxes — only a day after a White House official denied he was considering it.