Your first trade for Wednesday, September 11

President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued his verbal assault on the Federal Reserve, who he blames for slowing the economy.Marketsread more
Here's a first look at all of the new products Apple announced on Tuesday at its big iPhone event.Technologyread more
Airbus is testing connected aircraft that would monitor everything from the use of its lavatories, how much food is consumed and how many bags are in its bins.Airlinesread more
Apple TV+ is cheaper than any other major streaming service due to its small video library and mission to sell more Apple hardware.Technologyread more
Apple introduced new iPhones, a new iPad and its new streaming TV service on Tuesday, but a rumored smartwatch sleep-tracking app was not part of the product rollout. Sleep is...Tech Driversread more
Deutsche Bank warned if there's an escalation in the trade war, the U.S. could see a "mild recession" and interest rates falling to zero.Marketsread more
Americans are commemorating 9/11 with mournful ceremonies, volunteering, appeals to "never forget" and rising attention to the terror attacks' extended toll on responders.U.S. Newsread more
Apple underprices existing streaming video options with $4.99 per month offering. Here's where media and technology companies are pricing their offerings and what's still to...Technologyread more
U.S. producer prices unexpectedly rose in August and underlying producer prices rebounded.Economyread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on WednesdayInvestingread more
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited said on Wednesday it has made a proposal to the board of London Stock Exchange Group.Marketsread more
The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Pete Najarian was a buyer of Lululemon.
Tim Seymour was a buyer of Disney.
Karen Finerman was a seller of JPMorgan calls.
Guy Adami was a buyer of Luckin Coffee.
Trader disclosure: Pete is long calls ALLY, ATUS, BMY, DISCA, ETRN, EWZ, EXEL, FCX, FDX, FEYE, FHN, GDX, GLD, GLW, GOLD, INTC, LULU, MDLZ, MDT, MO, PAAS, QEP, SLV, SNAP, WFC, WLL, WPM, VALE. Pete is long stock AAPL, BAC, BZH, C, CASY, CYRX, DIS, FB, FUL, GOOS, IBM, INTC, KMI, KR, KO, LK, LULU, LUV, MMM, MPC, MRK, MSFT, MU, NFLX, PEP, PFE, QSR, RVLV, TGT, UAL, UPS, UPWK, USB, WYNN, XOM. Pete owns EEM, GE puts. Karen Finerman's firm is long ANTM, C, CBS, CPRI, FB, FDX, FL, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, HD, JPM, LYV, RRGB, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, TBT, TGT, URI, WIFI. Her firm is short HYG, IWM, LQD. Her firm is short TGT calls. Karen Finerman is long AAL, AYR/CN BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, CAT, CBS, CPRI, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LOW, LYV, KFL, MA, MTW, REAL, SEDG, TACO, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is long FB spread calls. Karen Finerman is long GOOG put spreads. Karen Finerman is long SPY puts. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck. Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNTTF, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, DYME, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF,GTII, GWPH, HAL, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRNF, KRO, KSHB, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XRT, YNDX, 700. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim is on the advisory board of Green Organic Dutchman, Heaven, Kushco, Dionymed, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Tim is the portfolio manager of the Cannabis ETF — CNBS. Stocks in the ETF must be legal in the countries in which they operate: CGC.N, ACB.TO, GWPH.O, OGI.V, CWEB, LABS.CCP, APH.TO, RIV.V, CF.TO, ZYNE.OQ, VFF.TO, CARA.O, NEPT US, KHRN.V, FIRE.TO, TLRY.O, PCLO.V, WMD.V, ZENA.ALP, EMH.V, FLWR.CXX, IIPR.K, ARNA.O, HEXO.TO, VIVO.V, NRTH.V PKI, XLY.V, YCBD US, ALEF.TO