Your first trade for Wednesday, September 11

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump says Fed 'boneheads' should cut interest rates to zero

President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued his verbal assault on the Federal Reserve, who he blames for slowing the economy.

Marketsread more

Here's a first look at all of the new Apple products

Here's a first look at all of the new products Apple announced on Tuesday at its big iPhone event.

Technologyread more

Airbus wants to know everything you do on an airplane — including...

Airbus is testing connected aircraft that would monitor everything from the use of its lavatories, how much food is consumed and how many bags are in its bins.

Airlinesread more

Why Apple made the unusual move to sell its streaming service for...

Apple TV+ is cheaper than any other major streaming service due to its small video library and mission to sell more Apple hardware.

Technologyread more

No new Apple Watch sleep tracker? Don't lose sleep over that

Apple introduced new iPhones, a new iPad and its new streaming TV service on Tuesday, but a rumored smartwatch sleep-tracking app was not part of the product rollout. Sleep is...

Tech Driversread more

Deutsche Bank sees four rate cuts by January

Deutsche Bank warned if there's an escalation in the trade war, the U.S. could see a "mild recession" and interest rates falling to zero.

Marketsread more

US to commemorate 9/11 as its aftermath extends and evolves

Americans are commemorating 9/11 with mournful ceremonies, volunteering, appeals to "never forget" and rising attention to the terror attacks' extended toll on responders.

U.S. Newsread more

Apple TV+ will cost $4.99 per month — here's how that stacks up

Apple underprices existing streaming video options with $4.99 per month offering. Here's where media and technology companies are pricing their offerings and what's still to...

Technologyread more

US producer prices unexpectedly rise in August

U.S. producer prices unexpectedly rose in August and underlying producer prices rebounded.

Economyread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Costco, Cisco, Micron & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday

Investingread more

Hong Kong stock exchange makes $36.6 billion offer for London...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited said on Wednesday it has made a proposal to the board of London Stock Exchange Group.

Marketsread more

The one reason investors may want to avoid Ford

Ford shares are stuck in reverse, and Tengler Wealth Management's Nancy Tengler doesn't see a road to redemption. Here's the one thing that has her most worried.

Trading Nationread more

Fast Money

Your first trade for Wednesday, September 11

Tyler Bailey
VIDEO1:2601:26
Final Trades: LULU, DIS, and more
Fast Money

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Lululemon.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Disney.

Karen Finerman was a seller of JPMorgan calls.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Luckin Coffee.

Disclosure

Trader disclosure: Pete is long calls ALLY, ATUS, BMY, DISCA, ETRN, EWZ, EXEL, FCX, FDX, FEYE, FHN, GDX, GLD, GLW, GOLD, INTC, LULU, MDLZ, MDT, MO, PAAS, QEP, SLV, SNAP, WFC, WLL, WPM, VALE. Pete is long stock AAPL, BAC, BZH, C, CASY, CYRX, DIS, FB, FUL, GOOS, IBM, INTC, KMI, KR, KO, LK, LULU, LUV, MMM, MPC, MRK, MSFT, MU, NFLX, PEP, PFE, QSR, RVLV, TGT, UAL, UPS, UPWK, USB, WYNN, XOM. Pete owns EEM, GE puts. Karen Finerman's firm is long ANTM, C, CBS, CPRI, FB, FDX, FL, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, HD, JPM, LYV, RRGB, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, TBT, TGT, URI, WIFI. Her firm is short HYG, IWM, LQD. Her firm is short TGT calls. Karen Finerman is long AAL, AYR/CN BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, CAT, CBS, CPRI, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LOW, LYV, KFL, MA, MTW, REAL, SEDG, TACO, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is long FB spread calls. Karen Finerman is long GOOG put spreads. Karen Finerman is long SPY puts. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck. Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNTTF, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, DYME, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF,GTII, GWPH, HAL, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRNF, KRO, KSHB, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XRT, YNDX, 700. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim is on the advisory board of Green Organic Dutchman, Heaven, Kushco, Dionymed, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Tim is the portfolio manager of the Cannabis ETF — CNBS. Stocks in the ETF must be legal in the countries in which they operate: CGC.N, ACB.TO, GWPH.O, OGI.V, CWEB, LABS.CCP, APH.TO, RIV.V, CF.TO, ZYNE.OQ, VFF.TO, CARA.O, NEPT US, KHRN.V, FIRE.TO, TLRY.O, PCLO.V, WMD.V, ZENA.ALP, EMH.V, FLWR.CXX, IIPR.K, ARNA.O, HEXO.TO, VIVO.V, NRTH.V PKI, XLY.V, YCBD US, ALEF.TO