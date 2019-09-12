Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Caterpillar, Deere, Peloton, CVS & more

Bernstein downgraded the chocolate and candy maker on valuation.

"Although we believe that Hershey will continue to enjoy margin improvement and low-single-digit top line growth, we now believe that the benefits of improved input costs and upcoming price increases have largely been recognized by the market: Our thesis was that with the sharp decline in cocoa prices that occurred in late 2016, Hershey would start to see some margin benefit once longer term hedges rolled off. This started to happen in 2H:18 as gross margins began to surprise to the upside after a particularly difficult year with freight cost inflation in 2H:17 and 1H:18. Going forward, we expect that the 10% price increase on instant consumables, will benefit the company on both the top and bottom line in 2020 and beyond, although we also believe that this is now largely priced into the stock."