Boris Johnson denies lying to the queen over the suspension of Parliament

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes newly elected leader of the Conservative party, Boris Johnson during an audience where she invited him to become Prime Minister and form a new government in Buckingham Palace on July 24, 2019 in London, England. The British monarch remains politically neutral and the incoming Prime Minister visits the Palace to satisfy the Queen that they can form her government by being able to command a majority, holding the greater number of seats, in Parliament. Then the Court Circular records that a new Prime Minister has been appointed. (Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied lying to Queen Elizabeth over the reasons for suspending Parliament for five weeks in the run up to the Brexit deadline.

Parliament was suspended (a process formally known as prorogation) on Monday and will re-open on October 14.

The prime minister has to request the suspension of Parliament from the queen although this is usually a formality and the queen is obliged to follow the prime minister's advice to prorogue Parliament.

Asked on Thursday if he had lied to the queen over the reasons for the prorogation, Johnson said "absolutely not," Reuters reported.

Although the suspension of Parliament is normal in that it marks the end of one parliamentary session before the start of another, Johnson has been widely criticized by opposition lawmakers for the move ahead of the Brexit deadline on October 31 when there is still no deal in place. The five-week suspension is also one of the longest shutdowns in decades.