Ford sells monthly vehicle subscription service to Fair

A customer views cars on display in a showroom of the Avilon dealership owned by the Ford Motor Company in Moscow. Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS (Photo by Anton Novoderezhkin\TASS via Getty Images)

Santa Monica, Calif., start-up company Fair has agreed to acquire Ford's monthly vehicle subscription service, Canvas, for an undisclosed amount, the companies said Thursday.

The purchase marks healthy growth for Fair, but another retreat from an emerging mobility business for Ford as it cuts costs under an $11 billion restructuring plan through 2022.

Ford's shares were relatively unchanged after in midday trading Thursday at just under $10 a share.

Vehicle subscription services are marketed as an alternative to owning a car. For under $200 a month for a 2017 Nissan Versa, subscribers get the car, insurance and maintenance without having to lock into a long-term lease. The appeal is in the simplicity of rolling all of those costs into one monthly payment. Luxury cars, of course, cost more. A 2018 Lexus LX 570 SUV starts at $1,175 a month, according to the company's website.

Fair gained notoriety for attracting investments from high-profile companies such as SoftBank and partnering with Uber to provide vehicles for their drivers starting at $130 a week.

Scott Painter, CEO and founder of Fair, said the acquisition will nearly double the company's engineering capabilities and provide rapid expansion for operation in San Francisco and its overall customer base.

"We just became a much bigger, more dominant platform," Painter, an automotive retail veteran and former founder and CEO of TrueCar, told CNBC. "This is really a reflection of the scale of where we're operating."

Canvas CEO Ned Ryan called the sale "a natural fit" for both companies.

Ford acquired San Francisco-based Canvas, then known as Breeze, through its consumer financing arm Ford Credit in September 2016. It began operating as Canvas in May 2017, offering variable-term leases with flexible payment options to San Francisco-area residents before expanding to Los Angeles.

Sam Smith, executive vice president of strategy and future products at Ford Credit, said the company "learned a lot about subscription services, fleet management and the technology" from Canvas.

Fair will acquire all of Canvas' assets, including nearly 100 employees. About 20% or less of Canvas' staff was let go or decided not to join Fair ahead of the announcement, according to Painter. Canvas' thousands of subscribers will have the opportunity to join Fair at the end of their current vehicle subscription.