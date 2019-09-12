Goldman: That big market shift is because things aren't as bad as everyone thought

Skip Navigation
Here's what happened in the US stock market over crazy 12 hours

Here's what investors need to know about what's happening in this rapidly changing U.S. market environment.

Marketsread more

Mnuchin: US Treasury 'seriously considering' 50-year bond next...

The U.S. could be issuing 50-year bonds as soon as next year as the government looks for cheaper and longer-term ways to finance its burgeoning debt load, Treasury Secretary...

Economyread more

SmileDirectClub slides after opening at $20.55 in stock market...

The company priced its IPO at $23 per share on Wednesday, raising $1.3 billion and valuing the online dentistry company at $8.9 billion.

Health and Scienceread more

Dow rises more than 150 points after tariff delay, ECB bond...

Stocks inched closer to record highs as Wall Street digested a slew of trade news along with a large bond buying program in Europe.

US Marketsread more

A top Senate Democrat has new plan to revamp the capital gains...

Sen. Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the Senate finance committee, proposes raising taxes on capital gains to the same rates as ordinary income.

Politicsread more

Your Social Security checks could see a modest increase in 2020

One new estimate pegs the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment at 1.6% next year. That means the average benefits would go up by about $23.40 per month. That may not be...

Personal Financeread more

Senior White House official denies report US considering interim...

A senior White House official said the U.S. is "absolutely not" considering an interim trade deal with China.

Marketsread more

Cramer says he has a soft spot for Elizabeth Warren

Those remarks add another layer to this week's back-and-forth between the senator and the "Mad Money" host, who on Tuesday reported Wall Street executives tell him that her...

Politicsread more

Gap has a new plan to grow its Athleta, Janie and Jack businesses...

Gap Inc. said Thursday it's opening up its Athleta and Janie and Jack brands to be franchised outside of the U.S., building on its preexisting franchise business with the Gap,...

Retailread more

Amazon is hosting its big new hardware event on Sept. 25

Amazon is hosting its big annual hardware event on Sept. 25 in Seattle.

Technologyread more

Trump says China will be buying 'large amounts' of US...

President Donald Trump said China will start purchasing U.S. farm goods "in large amounts."

Marketsread more

Amazon will start letting random people provide Alexa answers

Alexa Answers is meant to expand the smart digital assistant's knowledge base to keep it competitive with the Google Assistant and Apple's Siri. But as other platforms such as...

Technologyread more
Markets

Goldman: That big market shift is because things aren't as bad as everyone thought

Jeff Cox@JeffCoxCNBCcom
Key Points
  • Momentum stocks have fallen out of favor at an almost unprecedented pace.
  • Goldman Sachs says the reason is that investors have grown less fearful of economic conditions.
  • The firm recommends a switch to stocks with low valuations and minimal exposure to the U.S.-China tariff battle.

A massive move away from the momentum stocks that have dominated much of the last decade has come in part because investors have grown less fearful of an impending downturn, according to Goldman Sachs.

Over the past few weeks, momentum shares, or those showing consistent gains over the past six to 12 months, have swooned at a level rarely seen in market history. The group has tumbled some 14% since Aug. 27, the worst move since the bull market began in March 2009 among the top 1% of the biggest slides ever, according to Goldman.

The drop has come at the same time as government bond yields have moved in the other direction, jumping about a quarter percentage point off, in some cases, historic lows. The momentum move reversed a sharp gain the group had seen in the early part of August.

VIDEO5:1805:18
Now is the time to hedge high-flying tech stocks, technician says
Trading Nation

Goldman strategist Ben Snider said such trends in momentum stocks — in this case, defensive sectors used to brace against an economic downturn — are common when investors anticipate steady economic growth ahead, even at a relatively modest pace.

"Perceived improvement in US-China trade negotiations and better-than-feared economic data helped ease investor concern about an impending recession, lifting bond yields and sparking the market rotation," Snider wrote in a note to clients.

From a strategic standpoint, Snider said such moves generally mark a cycle end, not a brief shift destined to move back the other way.

"Sharp Momentum drawdowns similar to the one that has taken place in the last two weeks usually mark the end of the Momentum rallies rather than tactical buying opportunities," Snider added.

Goldman is recommending a basket of 49 that trade at relatively low valuations to earnings and don't have major exposure to the ongoing tariff battle between the U.S. and China. Leading names in that group include Synchrony, CBS, Delta Air Lines, Cimarex and Ameriprise Financial.

The approach does not anticipate a rebound in the value stocks that have fallen out of favor with the market. 

"More than valuation dispersion, the path of economic growth will be the key determinant for Growth vs. Value performance in the near future," Snider wrote. "Historically, Value stocks have fared best in periods of very strong or very weak economic growth. In contrast, during periods of positive but modest growth, investors tend to favor the Growth stocks able to generate idiosyncratic growth in excess of the economy."

Investors wanting to play momentum likely will have to be patient.

The group is not sector specific and has swayed back and forth between cyclical and defensive sectors. Major market averages are nearing record highs amid a switch back to risk.