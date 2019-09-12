Google says it competes with 'lots of companies' in advertising — here's the hole in that argument

Google has a new response to the antitrust scrutiny over its ad business.

Following the new antitrust investigation announced by 50 U.S. attorneys general Monday, the company published a blog post Wednesday night arguing it competes in the ad tech sector with "lots of other companies" like Adobe, Amazon and Facebook.

The new Google blog post, titled "The ad tech industry is crowded and competitive," was written in response to a Reuters piece Wednesday that discussed how advertising executives believed Google is stifling business. Among several other points, the Reuters piece said that Google's running of search results, YouTube, Gmail and other services hinders advertising competition. It also touched on Google's bundling of ad tools that rivals claim make it so they can't afford to match.

Critics of Google say the presence of other companies in the space isn't the issue. It's that Google has such a strong hold on different parts of the digital media supply chain. In fact, some of the companies Google used as examples of competition refuted the company's argument in statements to CNBC.

There's a lot left unsaid in Google's latest blog post about its dominance in digital advertising along with Facebook, and those are many of the areas the attorneys general will likely start looking into.

Here's what's going on.