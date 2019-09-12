Starbucks adds executives from Domino's, Nike and Apple to its board

Skip Navigation
Mnuchin: US Treasury 'seriously considering' 50-year bond next...

The U.S. could be issuing 50-year bonds as soon as next year as the government looks for cheaper and longer-term ways to finance its burgeoning debt load, Treasury Secretary...

Economyread more

Stocks cut gains after official denies report about interim...

Stocks cut their gains after a senior Trump administration official denied a report about the U.S. mulling over an interim trade deal with China.

US Marketsread more

Senior White House official denies report US considering interim...

A senior White House official said the U.S. is "absolutely not" considering an interim trade deal with China.

Marketsread more

A top Senate Democrat has new plan to revamp the capital gains...

Sen. Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the Senate finance committee, proposes raising taxes on capital gains to the same rates as ordinary income.

Politicsread more

Trump says China will be buying 'large amounts' of US...

President Donald Trump said China will start purchasing U.S. farm goods "in large amounts."

Marketsread more

Trump expected to roll back Obama-era clean water regulations

The EPA proposed replacing the 2015 water rule in December following an executive order from President Donald Trump, who has criticized the regulations for curbing the rights...

Scienceread more

Chief executives of 145 companies urge Senate to pass gun control...

Leaders of 145 companies wrote a letter to the Senate Thursday, urging the governmental body to take action on gun safety.

Retailread more

Why Dunkin' thinks espresso will help it challenge Starbucks

Dunkin' invested $100 million in its U.S. business to refresh the brand and become a key player in coffee. It's now looking to expand from its Northeast stronghold and rival...

Restaurantsread more

RH is looking into a $300 million notes offering to pay down debt

RH, previously known as Restoration Hardware, is considering a $300 million notes offering.

Retailread more

CDC says teen vaping surges to more than 1 in 4 high school...

More than one in four high school students in the U.S. use e-cigarettes as teen vaping rates surged to yet another record despite efforts to control the epidemic, according to...

Health and Scienceread more

Trump's ex-lawyer Cohen helping NY prosecutors in Trump Org...

President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen has first-hand knowledge of hush money payoffs to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, two women who claim they had sex with...

Politicsread more

Google hit with $550 million fine in France over tax probe

Google has agreed to pay 500 million euros ($550 million) in France in connection to a fiscal fraud probe.

Technologyread more
Restaurants

Starbucks adds executives from Domino's, Nike and Apple to its board

Amelia Lucas
Key Points
  • Domino's CEO Ritch Allison, Nike CFO Andrew Campion and Apple's Managing Director of Greater China Isabel Ge Mahe joined Starbucks' board Wednesday.
  • The coffee chain now has 13 people on its board.
Starbucks President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson is pictured at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Seattle, Washington on March 20, 2019.
Jason Redmond | AFP | Getty Images

Starbucks announced the appointments of three new board members Thursday.

Domino's CEO Ritch Allison, Nike CFO Andrew Campion and Apple's Managing Director of Greater China Isabel Ge Mahe joined the board Wednesday.

The coffee chain now has 13 people on its board.

Allison, who has been chief executive of Domino's since 2018, will serve on the Starbucks' committee that handles compensation and management development. Campion, who has been CFO of Nike since 2015, will serve on Starbucks' audit and compliance committee.

Ge Mahe, who helped develop China-specific features for the iPhone and iPad, will join Starbucks' nominating and corporate governance committee. China is Starbucks' second largest market. Ge Mahe joins fellow tech executive Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, on the board.

"Their expertise across global technology, retail and customer experience at scale will accelerate our drive to innovate in a way that's relevant to our customers and inspiring to our partners," Kevin Johnson said in a statement.

