Buffett, Icahn remember the late T. Boone Pickens for 'great wit' and inimitable Texas personality

Top Stories

Stocks rise, inch closer to records after tariff delay and ECB...

Stocks opened higher as investors cheered a delay to higher U.S. tariffs against Chinese imports.

US Marketsread more

Chief executives of 145 companies urge Senate to pass gun control...

Leaders of 145 companies wrote a letter to the Senate Thursday, urging the governmental body to take action on gun safety.

Retailread more

Mnuchin: US Treasury 'seriously considering' 50-year bond next...

The U.S. could be issuing 50-year bonds as soon as next year as the government looks for cheaper and longer-term ways to finance its burgeoning debt load, Treasury Secretary...

Economyread more

Trump says China will be buying 'large amounts' of US...

President Donald Trump said China will start purchasing U.S. farm goods "in large amounts."

Marketsread more

GE's health unit wins first FDA clearance for A.I.-powered X-ray...

The FDA grants clearance to GE Healthcare's new artificial intelligence-powered X-ray device for patients suffering from a collapsed lung.

Health and Scienceread more

Government reportedly orders Google not to restrict employees'...

The National Labor Relations Board has ordered Google to strike community guidelines that ban employees from discussing political and workplace issues, the Wall Street Journal...

Technologyread more

Buffett, Icahn remember T. Boone Pickens for 'great wit' and...

Magnates and friends of prominent wildcatter T. Boone Pickens remembered him fondly in comments to CNBC.

Investingread more

Mnuchin says Trump 'has approved' reform plan for Fannie Mae and...

Mnuchin appeared before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday and refused to confirm that when asked then, but said he had since confirmed it.

Real Estateread more

Nissan China head, turnaround executive are reportedly among top...

The head of Nissan Motor's China business and an executive tasked with leading its revival have emerged as two of the top candidates to take over as the next CEO.

Autosread more

Amid US vaping crackdown, Juul enters China with online store...

U.S. e-cigarettes maker Juul Labs has entered China, with online storefronts on e-commerce sites owned by Alibaba and JD.com to tap the world's largest market of smokers.

Health and Scienceread more

Here are the business issues to watch in the third Democratic...

Democratic frontrunners Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are finally set to square off face to face.

2020 Electionsread more

US weekly jobless claims drop to five-month low

The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits fell to a five-month low last week, suggesting the labor market remains strong despite slowing job...

Economyread more
Investing

Buffett, Icahn remember the late T. Boone Pickens for 'great wit' and inimitable Texas personality

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
Key Points
  • Famed wildcatter and hedge fund founder T. Boone Pickens died of natural causes at age 91.
  • "They grow big personalities in Texas, but none could top Boone," billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC.
  • "I will sorely miss his friendship and his great wit," hedge fund founder Carl Icahn told CNBC.
T. Boone Pickens, BP Capital Management
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Magnates and friends of prominent wildcatter T. Boone Pickens remembered him fondly in comments to CNBC following his passing.

Pickens died Wednesday of natural causes at age 91.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC's Becky Quick on Thursday that "they grow big personalities in Texas, but none could top Boone."

"I never was with him that it wasn't fun," Buffett added.

A fellow hedge fund founder, Carl Icahn similarly remembered Pickens' wit and Texan charm, describing their similar approaches to how they thought companies should be run. Pickens, like Icahn, developed a reputation as a "corporate raider" in the 1980s, buying up shares in struggling companies and attempting to turn them around.

"We shared the same values on shareholders' rights," Icahn to CNBC's Patti Domm.

"I will sorely miss his friendship and his great wit. He was a standup guy from the old school. I wish there were more like him today," Icahn added.

Born in Oklahoma, Pickens attended what is now Oklahoma State University and plying his trade as a wildcatter across states where the oil and gas industry was booming. Pickens donated over $1 billion during his lifetime, a fact noted by former President George W. Bush.

"T. Boone Pickens became a household name across the country because he was bold, imaginative, and daring. He was successful – and more importantly, he generously shared his success with institutions and communities across Texas and Oklahoma," Bush said in a statement.

"He loved the outdoors, his country, and his friends and family, and Laura and I send our condolences," Bush added.