Here's what you need to know about the third Democratic presidential primary debate in Houston

Democratic presidential candidates former tech executive Andrew Yang, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) take the stage for the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate on June 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

Democratic presidential hopefuls will debate for the third time Thursday as the crowded 2020 primary field starts to dwindle.

For the first time in the race, all of the top Democratic candidates will share the same stage. Ten candidates will square off in Houston, down from 20 in the initial two debates of the primary season. The three-hour event, hosted by ABC News, starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Here are the presidential contenders who qualified (listed by how they will appear on the stage from left to right):