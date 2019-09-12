Why Dunkin' thinks espresso will give it the boost it needs to challenge Starbucks

The U.S. could be issuing 50-year bonds as soon as next year as the government looks for cheaper and longer-term ways to finance its burgeoning debt load, Treasury Secretary...Economyread more
Stocks cut their gains after a senior Trump administration official denied a report about the U.S. mulling over an interim trade deal with China.US Marketsread more
A senior White House official said the U.S. is "absolutely not" considering an interim trade deal with China.Marketsread more
Sen. Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the Senate finance committee, proposes raising taxes on capital gains to the same rates as ordinary income.Politicsread more
President Donald Trump said China will start purchasing U.S. farm goods "in large amounts."Marketsread more
The EPA proposed replacing the 2015 water rule in December following an executive order from President Donald Trump, who has criticized the regulations for curbing the rights...Scienceread more
Leaders of 145 companies wrote a letter to the Senate Thursday, urging the governmental body to take action on gun safety.Retailread more
Dunkin' invested $100 million in its U.S. business to refresh the brand and become a key player in coffee. It's now looking to expand from its Northeast stronghold and rival...Restaurantsread more
RH, previously known as Restoration Hardware, is considering a $300 million notes offering.Retailread more
More than one in four high school students in the U.S. use e-cigarettes as teen vaping rates surged to yet another record despite efforts to control the epidemic, according to...Health and Scienceread more
President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen has first-hand knowledge of hush money payoffs to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, two women who claim they had sex with...Politicsread more
Dunkin' Brands is making a huge bet on coffee.
It's all part of Dunkin's $100 million investment in its U.S. business to refresh the brand and become a key player in coffee.
That spending went to upgrading equipment, including new espresso machines and revamping store design. The new design also includes more room for mobile ordering and cold beverages on tap.
The move comes as Dunkin' is looking to expand from its Northeast stronghold.
"Dunkin' is a national brand, but it's almost caught in a regional brand's body," said Eric Gonzalez, equity research analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets.
Dunkin' plans to add 200 to 250 net new restaurants a year for three years, starting in 2019, with new locations in "key growth markets."
Gonzalez said Dunkin's retail coffee business and recent rebranding help make it recognizable in most U.S. markets. One way Dunkin' has built its brand across the country is by selling packaged coffee in supermarkets.
"So the brand is there," Gonzalez said. "It's just a function of finding the markets that the stores work in."
Watch this video to find out more about how Dunkin' is looking to get into the coffee big leagues with the likes of Starbucks and McDonald's.
Watch more: