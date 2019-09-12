Will Apple's iPhone 11 be a boom or bust?

Apple's iPhone extravaganza is still the biggest product event of the year for a simple reason: The iPhone remains the single most successful hardware product of the PC era.

So what happened this week? Three new iPhones were announced: The iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. A new Apple Watch with a screen that doesn't turn off. A new entry-level iPad. Plus, two services at $4.99 a month: Apple Arcade and Apple TV+.

What does all of this mean? Should you pay $300 more for three cameras on the back instead of two? Does the watch update matter? And can Apple out-HBO, HBO?

Joining Jon Fortt to break it all down: Walt Mossberg, the godfather of tech reviews. Plus tech analysts Pat Moorhead and Shelly Palmer give their take on which products stood out. And later, CNBC's own Julia Boorstin breaks down Hollywood's view on Apple's subscription moves.

