Buy the dip in Etsy shares heading into the holiday season, says Wedbush

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

This was the worst week for mortgage rates in 3 years

Analysts now wonder if this is a short-term correction from recent lows or a new shift toward rising rates.

Real Estateread more

WeWork's valuation could fall to below $15 billion in IPO, down...

WeWork could slash its IPO valuation to less than $15 billion, reflecting weak investor demand, as it announced sweeping changes to its corporate governance structure.

Technologyread more

US automakers face union deadline: Here's what could make UAW...

If a strike does occur, here are the likely issues that contributed to the sides walking away from the table and union members heading for the picket lines.

Autosread more

Cyberattacks against US helped fund North Korea's weapons...

Those groups are "responsible for North Korea's malicious cyber activity on critical infrastructure," the Treasury said in a news release.

Technologyread more

Cramer: Wall Street may breathe easier as Biden did better than...

"Last night was a really important night for the stock market" because Joe Biden held his own against left-wing champion Elizabeth Warren, says CNBC Jim Cramer.

Politicsread more

New York City health chief alarmed by vaping rates among middle...

New York City Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot, a pediatrician, said 1 in 15, middle school students in the city said they currently use electronic cigarettes.

Health and Scienceread more

'No strategy,' 'haphazard': Democrats pile on Trump over China...

The 10 Democratic candidates in the Houston debate portrayed Trump as impulsive with little plan to win a trade war with China.

2020 Electionsread more

Goldman Sachs just dramatically cut its outlook for Apple,...

Goldman Sachs believes Apple faces a "material negative impact" on earnings for the accounting method it will use for an Apple TV+ trial.

Marketsread more

Moving like hedge fund titan Carl Icahn to a low-tax state may...

Leaving California or New York for the tax-free havens of Nevada, Texas or Florida is easier said than done. Auditors will likely push back if you claim you're now a resident...

Personal Financeread more

US retail sales rose more than expected in August as auto buying...

U.S. retail sales were expected to climb 0.2% in August, after rising 0.7% a month earlier.

Economyread more

E-cigarette maker Juul's valuation 'coming down sharply'

The value of e-cigarette maker Juul in the private market is "coming down sharply," people familiar with the matter tell CNBC's David Faber.

The Faber Reportread more

'Stop the WeWork deal' — Cramer says the embattled IPO could...

WeWork should pull its IPO because the negative sentiment around slashing its valuation could be contagious in the overall stock market, says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Investingread more

Buy the dip in Etsy shares heading into the holiday season, says Wedbush

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Executives of Etsy applaud as they open the Nasdaq MarketSite ahead of Etsy's initial public offering in New York, April 16, 2015.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

With new shipping and advertising initiatives in the pipeline for Etsy, the pullback in shares of the e-commerce company, is a buying opportunity for the stock, according to Wedbush.

The firm upgraded the stock to outperform from neutral and slightly raised its price target to $66 from $64. Etsy's share price was last around $54 per share.