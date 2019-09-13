Actress Felicity Huffman sentenced to two weeks in jail in college admissions cheating case

Oscar-nominated actress Felicity Huffman was sentenced Friday to 14 days in jail for paying thousands of dollars to fraudulently boost her daughter's chances of attending an elite university.

Huffman was also ordered by federal Judge Indira Talwani to pay a $30,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service.

The jail sentence in U.S. District Court in Boston is two weeks less than what federal prosecutors had recommended — but not as lenient as the non-jail sentence that Huffman wanted.

"I broke the law," Huffman said in a statement to NBC News. "There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period."

The "Desperate Housewives" star and wife of actor William H. Macy is just one among dozens of wealthy parents who paid hefty bribes to test proctors, college athletics officials or other fixers in order to help secure spots for their children at prestigious schools.

She will be given a future date to report to jail, NBC10 Boston reported.

Huffman, 56, paid $15,000 as part of a cheating scheme to have a college counselor correct wrong answers on her oldest daughter's SAT scores in 2017, according to federal authorities.

She pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.