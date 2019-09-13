It seems a no-deal Brexit is going to happen, Finland's Prime Minister says

HELSINKI, FINLAND – A no-deal Brexit looks likely, Finland's Prime Minister Antti Rinne told CNBC Friday, though he is still hopeful that both sides of the English Channel will have good relations going forward.

The U.K.'s departure from the European Union is a constant source of concern for European leaders as the exit date approaches without any clear agreement on future relations. In such a scenario, and without being granted further time beyond the October 31 deadline, there would be a no-deal Brexit – meaning trade would immediately be done with higher tariffs imposed by both sides.

When asked about the probability of a no-deal Brexit, Antti Rinne told CNBC: "I will say that now it seems that it's going to happen, and we need to accept that it's going to happen, but I hope that we can reach a situation where we can together, with British and EU27, to create a better world…"

The U.K. is the first member state to ask to leave the European Union – a political and economic group, which started more than six decades ago. It started the official departure process in March of 2017.