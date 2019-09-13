J. Crew's Madewell brand files to go public

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Disney CEO Bob Iger resigns from Apple board

Disney's forthcoming Disney+ will compete with Apple's Apple TV+ in the online streaming service market.

Technologyread more

Dow notches 8-day winning streak, nears record on trade optimism

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Friday amid improving sentiment around U.S.-China trade relations.

US Marketsread more

This was the worst week for mortgage rates in 3 years

Analysts now wonder if this is a short-term correction from recent lows or a new shift toward rising rates.

Real Estateread more

'The most important chart in the world' offers a warning sign for...

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield tested 1.5% in late August and early September, bouncing off that level and most recently trading around 1.8%. However, another...

Marketsread more

Cramer's game plan: Expect the unexpected ahead of Powell rate...

After a "monster good week" for the market, Jim Cramer warns investors to have their guards up ahead of the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated policy meeting.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Bottles of Cristal and steak dinners mark UAW corruption probe

U.S. prosecutors accuse UAW officials of living lives of luxury that included high-end liquor, private villas, lavish dinners and golf outings — all paid for with money from...

Autosread more

Family behind OxyContin concealed transfer of millions, attorney...

The family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma used Swiss bank accounts to conceal the transfer of millions of dollars from the company to themselves, New York state's...

Health and Scienceread more

Apple disputes negative Goldman call hitting the stock

Apple told CNBC in a statement that it does not expect the launch of Apple TV+ "to have a material impact on our financial results," as Goldman estimated.

Marketsread more

Kamala Harris' debate performance fails to sway big-money donors

Sen. Kamala Harris failed to impress wealthy financiers with her third debate performance. Bundlers and big-money donors are still not convinced they should back her...

2020 Electionsread more

Sen. Dianne Feinstein will co-host a fundraiser for Joe Biden in...

Feinstein had already committed to backing Biden's candidacy for president before he announced his campaign in April.

2020 Electionsread more

Cramer flags stocks held 'hostage' by trade — and others worth...

CNBC's Jim Cramer takes another look at stocks with high exposure to China before earnings season approaches.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Google will now post this list of employee 'rights' at HQ as part...

After an employee accused Google of stifling free speech, the company settled with the U.S. National Labor Relations board and will post a list of worker rights.

Technologyread more
Retail

J. Crew's Madewell brand files to go public

Ganesh Setty
Christine Wang@christiiineeee
Key Points
  • Madewell is set to go public, as its parent company J. Crew spins off the fast-growing denim brand.
  • The denim brand said it plans to use the money raised in its IPO "to repay indebtedness and for general corporate purposes."
  • J. Crew has been reportedly exploring multiple options to turn around its business amid declining sales.
Source: Madewell

J. Crew will spin off its fast growing denim brand Madewell, according to a Friday filing with the SEC.

The company said Chinos Holdings, its subsidiary, will be renamed Madewell before its initial public offering. The company did not disclose the size of the offering or its target price range.

The denim brand said it plans to use the money raised in its IPO "to repay indebtedness and for general corporate purposes."

Madewell reported $614 million in 2018 revenue, according to the filing. The company said that 87% of its sales are direct to consumers.

Madewell is the crown-jewel of parent company J. Crew, which has continued to struggle with declining sales. For the second quarter, J. Crew reported a net loss of $44.2 million, compared to the $6.2 million loss a year ago. Its namesake brand reported that sales declined nearly 7% year over year to $399.1 million. Madewell, however, reported that sales grew almost 15% to $139.7 million in the same period — or about 24% of the parent company's revenue for the quarter.

Madewell, known for its popular denim lines and chic universal basics, has a smaller brick-and-mortar footprint than the J. Crew brand. The brand said it had 132 stores as of Aug. 3, compared with J. Crew's 365 locations. Madewell said its e-commerce sales represented 40% of its direct-to-consumer revenue in the first half of fiscal 2019.

J. Crew has been reportedly exploring multiple options to turn around its struggling business, including spinning off Madewell. Earlier this year, Reuters reported that J. Crew hired restructuring lawyers to explore options to rework its $1.7 billion debt load.

Next Article
Retail

J. Crew is considering an IPO for its Madewell clothing brand

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • J. Crew is exploring a potential initial public offering for its fastest growing brand Madewell, the company said in a release Thursday.
  • Last month, CNBC reported that J. Crew tapped restructuring lawyers for the second time in as many years to explore options for reworking its debt, as the U.S. clothing chain struggles with falling sales and a dwindling cash pile.
  • The clothing company carries a debt load exceeding $1.7 billion, according to sources.