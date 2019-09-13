Cramer flags stocks held 'hostage' by trade — and others worth looking at

Disney's forthcoming Disney+ will compete with Apple's Apple TV+ in the online streaming service market.Technologyread more
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Friday amid improving sentiment around U.S.-China trade relations.US Marketsread more
Analysts now wonder if this is a short-term correction from recent lows or a new shift toward rising rates.Real Estateread more
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield tested 1.5% in late August and early September, bouncing off that level and most recently trading around 1.8%. However, another...Marketsread more
After a "monster good week" for the market, Jim Cramer warns investors to have their guards up ahead of the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated policy meeting.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
U.S. prosecutors accuse UAW officials of living lives of luxury that included high-end liquor, private villas, lavish dinners and golf outings — all paid for with money from...Autosread more
The family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma used Swiss bank accounts to conceal the transfer of millions of dollars from the company to themselves, New York state's...Health and Scienceread more
Apple told CNBC in a statement that it does not expect the launch of Apple TV+ "to have a material impact on our financial results," as Goldman estimated.Marketsread more
Sen. Kamala Harris failed to impress wealthy financiers with her third debate performance. Bundlers and big-money donors are still not convinced they should back her...2020 Electionsread more
Feinstein had already committed to backing Biden's candidacy for president before he announced his campaign in April.2020 Electionsread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer takes another look at stocks with high exposure to China before earnings season approaches.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
The timeline for a potential trade deal between Washington and Beijing remains unclear, so CNBC's Jim Cramer decided to take another look at stocks with high exposure to China before earnings season approaches.
"Let's play a little game, I call it hostage versus non-hostage," the host of "Mad Money" said Friday. "As in, which companies are really hostage to China, and which ones do we just assume are hostages?"
The company has gone on record saying that China only accounts for 5% to 10% of its business, Cramer said.
"Oil is more important than the People's Republic. Pipelines are more important. Construction here could be more important," he said. "Yet CAT's stock trades like it's hostage to China because of this weird linkage. CAT wins when oil goes up, but a lot of investors assume that any rise in oil must be driven by a pickup in the Chinese economy."
Thanks to the rise of ETFs, Bank of America and Wells Fargo trade with the rest of the bank stocks, Cramer said.
"There isn't enough individual stock picking in the group anymore. Definitely not hostage —they're domestic banks," Cramer said.
"Frankly, I think they're both opportunities down here versus their compatriots, which are thought to have more China connections, even though those connections are incredibly tenuous," he added.
"Anything agriculture is right in the crosshairs of this trade war," Cramer said. "If you don't have the Chinese in there buying our crops, the assumption is that farmers won't have enough money to buy new gear. Deere's numbers are most likely too high."
Cramer expects 3M is unlikely to rally without some sort of turn of events in U.S.-China trade talks. The stock is down nearly 10% year to date and more than 17% over the last 12 months.
"There's too much that isn't working. After their presentation this week, I'd argue that analysts have to cut numbers," Cramer said.
"The cloud kings ... just don't do enough business in China," Cramer said.
"They're seen as getting too much of their sourcing from China, which means they'll be hurt by the tariffs," Cramer said. The only thing PVH has going for it is the gigantic, almost $10 million insider purchase of stock by Manny Chirico, the chairman and CEO."
"After its big run, Nvidia needs this Mellanox deal to close. It would raise numbers, as Nvidia's basically buying the other side of the board that it makes for the internet of things reach-out," Cramer said.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com