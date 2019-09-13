PG&E reaches $11 billion settlement relating to wildfire claims

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

WeWork's valuation could fall to below $15 billion in IPO, down...

WeWork could slash its IPO valuation to less than $15 billion, reflecting weak investor demand, as it announced sweeping changes to its corporate governance structure.

Technologyread more

'No strategy,' 'haphazard': Democrats pile on Trump over China...

The 10 Democratic candidates in the Houston debate portrayed Trump as impulsive with little plan to win a trade war with China.

2020 Electionsread more

US retail sales rose more than expected in August as auto buying...

U.S. retail sales were expected to climb 0.2% in August, after rising 0.7% a month earlier.

Economyread more

Goldman Sachs just dramatically cut its outlook for Apple,...

Goldman Sachs believes Apple faces a "material negative impact" on earnings for the accounting method it will use for an Apple TV+ trial.

Marketsread more

E-cigarette maker Juul's valuation 'coming down sharply'

The value of e-cigarette maker Juul in the private market is "coming down sharply," people familiar with the matter tell CNBC's David Faber.

The Faber Reportread more

'Stop the WeWork deal' — Cramer says the embattled IPO could...

WeWork should pull its IPO because the negative sentiment around slashing its valuation could be contagious in the overall stock market, says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Investingread more

It could get worse for one beaten-up payments stock, chart...

One of these payment stocks is not like the others, and traders agree it's about to get worse.

Trading Nationread more

US consumer sentiment jumps as confidence around the economy...

Sentiment in the U.S. rose more than expected this month as consumers felt more confident about current and future economic conditions.

Economyread more

Here are some 'low risk' stocks for this crazy market

The market is inches away from its all-time highs on renewed trade hopes, but things can change on a dime in this headline-sensitive environment.

Marketsread more

House committee asks Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Alphabet to turn...

Leaders of the House Judiciary Committee requested documents from four major tech companies, the committee announced Friday.

Technologyread more

The $400 billion outdoor industry sounds alarm on Trump's trade...

From September 2018 to July 2019, outdoor recreation businesses have paid $1.8 billion more in tariffs compared to the year ago period, according to new data from the Outdoor...

Retailread more

Chevrolet's new Corvette is a shot across the bow at European...

The Chevrolet Corvette new mid-engine layout is a radical departure from decades of tradition, but parent General Motors may attract a much needed new audience to the...

Autosread more
Energy

PG&E reaches $11 billion settlement relating to wildfire claims

Emma Newburger@emma_newburger
Key Points
  • Shares of power producer PG&E were up 10% Friday after the company said it has reached an $11 billion settlement agreement with entities representing about 85% of insurance subrogation claims relating to 2017 and 2018 wildfires.
  • The company said these claims were based on payments made by insurance companies to individuals and businesses with insurance coverage for wildfire damages.
  • In January, PG&E filed for bankruptcy protection and faced up to $30 billion in fire liabilities shortly after its power lines sparked what became California's deadliest wildfire yet last fall.
An aerial view of homes destroyed by the Camp Fire on February 11, 2019 in Paradise, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Shares of power producer PG&E were up 10% Friday after the company said it has reached an $11 billion settlement agreement with entities representing about 85% of insurance subrogation claims relating to 2017 and 2018 wildfires.

The California power provider said these claims were based on payments made by insurance companies to individuals and businesses with insurance coverage for wildfire damages.

In January, PG&E filed for bankruptcy protection and faced up to $30 billion in fire liabilities shortly after its power lines sparked what became California's deadliest wildfire yet last fall. Camp Fire, which burned in Paradise, California last November, killed at least 86 people.

Equipment owned and maintained by the company also started at least 17 of the 21 major wildfires that burned in California in 2017, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The company expects billions of dollars in losses, primarily from lawsuits filed by fire victims, businesses and insurance companies.

"Today's settlement is another step in doing what's right for the communities, businesses and individuals affected by the devastating wildfires," said Bill Johnson, CEO and president of PG&E.

The $11 billion settlement is the utility's second major settlement of wildfire claims. PG&E and 18 other entities said they reached a $1 billion settlement in June.

The company on Monday also unveiled the outlines of a reorganization plan that will pay $17.9 billion for claims stemming from the wildfires. That preliminary plan was immediately criticized by victims, who said that less than half of that is intended for them.

The plan includes payments capped at $8.4 billion for victims, payments capped at $8.5 billion for reimbursing insurers and a $1 billion settlement with local governments.

PG&E is under pressure to emerge from its Chapter 11 bankruptcy by next year so it can be part of a state wildfire fund that would aid California's utilities pay future claims, as wildfires become more frequent and destructive across the U.S.

VIDEO0:3900:39
PG&E files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Squawk Box
Next Article
Key Points
  • U.S. retail sales rose moderately in August, driven by a jump in auto buying and healthy online sales.
  • There were also signs that consumers have become more cautious.
  • Retail sales increased 0.4% last month, down from a healthy 0.8% in July. Excluding autos, sales were unchanged for the first time since February.